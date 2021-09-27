French study warns of massive scale of Chinese influence in the world | Taiwan News





In a large and detailed report, the Strategic Research Institute of the famous French Military College (Irsem) describes how “Machiavellian” China has built a sprawling network to exert its influence around the world. The 650-page report, titled “Chinese Influence Operations – A Machiavellian Moment” digs through the layers of secret and not-so-secret institutions, actions and conceptions used by Beijing to manipulate Western opinion. Written by Paul Cheron, an intelligence expert and Chinese specialist who graduated from Harvard and the most prestigious Chinese university Qinghua, in partnership with political scientist Jean-Baptiste Jeangène Vilmer, a security specialist, the report is probably the most in-depth analysis never performed on the Chinese propaganda machine. published in French. The report argues that for a long time China wanted to be loved more than feared, it wanted to seduce, projecting a positive image of itself in the world and thus arousing admiration. Recently, China has increasingly shown another side. “Its influence operations have hardened considerably in recent years and its methods increasingly resemble those employed by Moscow,” according to the report. Quoting Machiavelli The prince, the authors say China now thinks “it’s safer to be feared than to be loved.” The report meticulously describes the means used by China to exert influence abroad, from the “most benign (public diplomacy) to the most malicious (clandestine activities)”, including attempts to aggressively manipulate public opinion at home. abroad through think tanks, “Confucius institutions” and the media. . “The diplomacy of the wolf warrior” There are many case studies of examples in Taiwan, Singapore, Sweden, Canada, operations targeting the 2019 protests in Hong Kong, and attempts to trick people into believing that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in the United States. United States, coinciding with the increasingly aggressive wolf warrior diplomacy where individual Chinese ambassadors would attack their host countries through letters or television interviews. The report, published by an influential French military establishment media outlet, illustrates the heightened skepticism with which China is viewed. In recent years, in response to the hardening of China’s political and diplomatic stance, the EU, UK, US, Japan and other countries have shown greater mistrust with regard to relations with Beijing. The EU’s 2019 EU-China Strategic Outlook described China as a “systemic rival. Earlier this year, Japan 2021 China Security Report stated that if “China’s unilateral military activities continue without consensus, they could lead to disruption of international order”; and a 2021 policy documentof the French army spoke of “increased strategic and military competition” with China, echoing similar remarks by the US military. In a final development, the US, UK and Australia have decided to form the “Aukus” strategic partnership which implicitly aims to counter the perceived growing influence of China. PUBLICATION of the IRSEM report on “Chinese influence operations: a Machiavellian moment” by Paul Charon and Jean-Baptiste Jeangène Vilmer. This sum of more than 640 pages and 3000 notes is now freely available on https://t.co/kJ4cuDHRi0 pic.twitter.com/hIWpNfoMbX – IRSEM (@ IRSEM1) September 20, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4298368 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos