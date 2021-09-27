PM fulfilled promise of uprising in Balochistan: Murad





ISLAMABAD – Federal Communications and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed on Sunday released details of plans to extend and maintain the construction of national highways in Balochistan under the current government.

Giving details, Murad Saeed, in a statement, said Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled the promise of an uprising in remote areas of the country by undertaking a number of road construction projects in Balochistan.

Murad Saeed said that development and prosperity in Balochistan will ultimately lead to the overall development of the country. He said that, compared to previous governments, Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed a keen interest in the development of Balochistan and to this effect, practical progress is being made to put Balochistan on the path of development. He said: “Our effort is to transform Balochistan into a prosperous, peaceful and developed province where people can enjoy all the facilities like clean water, employment and business opportunities equally.” Murad Saeed added that the measures taken over the past three years are paying off and people are seeing its effects in all areas of life. He said the current government not only approved the western route of the CPEC, but also started the Zhob-Kuchlak project. Work on the 146 km Hoshab-Awaran project is also in full swing and the project is ahead of schedule. He recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had this year held the inauguration ceremony of the Western Quetta Bypass and the Dera Murad Jamali Bypass and that work on the Dera Murad Jamali Bypass is underway. Murad Saeed said that work on 165 km of the Ziarat Mor-Kuch-Harnai highway and 198 km of the Basima-Khuzdar highway is also underway. He said that the construction works of Basima-Khuzdar will be completed this year.

Continuing, Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan would proceed with the inauguration of the Jhaljao-Bela project next week. He said the procurement of a section of the Karachi-Chaman-Quetta-Khuzdar project has been completed while the tender for the second 330 km section has been issued. Both sections will be completed on the basis of Build Operate Transfer (BOT). The total length of this road project is 796 km. He said the road projects in Balochistan will shorten the distance, promote tourism, and local products could get to markets on time. Development projects in Balochistan will link the province to the rest of the country and residents will benefit from direct and indirect employment opportunities. The construction and extension of the road will usher in a new era of economic development and the availability of CPEC will also pave the way for the economic development of the entire region, the minister added.

