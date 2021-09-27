How does Jokowi see Indonesia in the post-pandemic world? – The diplomat

Advertising

It is not new to observe that the administration of Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodos has so far been inward-looking and inward-looking in its foreign policy. It has also been recognized by many that Indonesia represents a paradox in terms of international economic engagement. Indonesia under Jokowi was characterized by economic protectionism and narrow nationalism, while being hungry for international investment. In that equation comes COVID-19. In many parts of the world, the pandemic has been a major disruptor, shifting the foreign policy priorities of nations and the perspectives of many national leaders. How true is this about Jokowi?

It is unclear whether Indonesia’s post-pandemic international engagement will maintain its pre-COVID-19 positions or change direction in the future. To do this, it is essential to analyze Jokowis’ position as a leader, especially how he influenced the way Indonesia presented itself internationally. Although he unfortunately does not often speak in public on international affairs, there are some important speeches that offer insight into his general thoughts.

After his re-election in 2019, Jokowi took the victory speech in front of its main supporters. Speaking with optimism, he called on all Indonesians to be courageous and confident in the face of the reality of global competition. He said he believed Indonesia can be one of the strongest countries in the world. In his remarks, the Indonesian leader also acknowledged that Indonesia lives in a very dynamic global environment, full of change, speed, risk and surprises. A year later, this surprise hit Indonesia and the world in the form of COVID-19. Currently, Indonesia continues to struggle against the pandemic, despite the achievements of its national mass vaccination program.

Has the COVID-19 pandemic and Indonesia’s fight to contain the virus lessened Jokowi’s optimistic views on Indonesia or influenced his thoughts on Indonesia’s position in the world? Some of his international speeches offer a kind of answer.

During the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2020, Jokowi said there was no point in becoming the greatest economic power in the midst of a sinking world. This statement was out of step with his previous emphasis on economic pragmatism in foreign policy. His words signaled Indonesia’s globalist preference over its intention to pursue narrow national interests and its intention to act as a bridge-builder in international affairs. Jokowi also pushed for the idea of ​​UN reform, stressing the importance of the multilateral body to deliver, especially in times of crisis. At the end, he stressed Indonesia’s unwavering faith in the UN, and that the country was ready to support its revitalization. The UN itself admits that it must adapt and reform as multilateralism has eroded under the weight of multiple challenges, such as climate change, great power rivalry, terrorism and especially the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic . Another practical question is how Indonesia can help reform the UN

Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

Apart from that, Jokowi in his speech clearly expressed his point of view on the growing geopolitical rivalries in the Indonesian region. He said that war and conflict will benefit no one and that there is no point in celebrating victory among the ruins. This perception is reflected in Indonesia’s consistent stance of covering itself up in its dealings with Beijing and Washington, standing in the middle without avoiding choosing one or the other.

During the G20 summit Hosted by Saudi Arabia in November 2020, Jokowi continued to advance this transformational vision by calling on the world’s largest economies to solve the pandemic by adopting ‘big vision, big action and big change, as he said. said. In a post-pandemic world, he said, Indonesia was considering changes that would make the global economy more inclusive, sustainable and resilient. He also stressed that the economic recovery should not neglect the protection of the global environment. Jokowi continued to be reformist, at least judging by his official statements on the international stage. Nationally, although he has been hit hard by the Delta variant of COVID-19, Jokowi remains consistent in pushing reform in many aspects of the Indonesian economy. In his national address On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the country’s independence on August 17, he signaled his intention to reform bureaucracy, law, human capital and infrastructure, in addition to other structural reforms.

Brief Diplomat Weekly bulletin NOT Learn about the story of the week and develop stories to watch from across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter

In terms of Indonesia’s environmental vision, Jokowi is criticized for his lack of ambition in advancing the country’s net zero emissions targets from its current target of 2070. The government has justified its objective taking into account national development priorities and its objective of maintaining annual economic growth of 5 to 7 percent. The Institute for the Reform of Essential Services views the efforts of governments as timid, privileging economic development to the protection of the environment. This unambitious net zero goal appears to contradict Jokowis’ attempts to position itself as a global environmental leader.

Advertising

Ahead of the Glasgow climate change summit in November this year, Jokowi assisted the Virtual Leaders’ Climate Summit, an initiative of US President Joe Biden. The Indonesian leader reiterated his government’s seriousness in tackling climate change and showcased Jakartas’ success in tackling deforestation, calling on other countries to take concrete action and lead by example. Jokowi added that Indonesia and other developing countries will follow the global goals if developed countries are also credible in their commitments. However, environmentalists argue that Indonesia is wrong to take this wait-and-see approach to developed states and has missed the opportunity to be a global leader on climate efforts.

On health issues, Jokowi and his administration expressed serious concerns about the global vaccine deficit and called on the international community to double vaccine production in order to achieve health resilience. To Global Health 2021 Mountain peak in May, Indonesia declared its readiness to become a vaccine production hub for the Southeast Asian region. Indonesian Global Vaccine strategy arguably worked well thanks to what Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi called health security diplomacy.

Comparatively, Jokowi at this month 76th meeting UNGA encouraged the reorganization of the global health security architecture and the establishment of a standardized cross-border global health protocol. In his address to the session, he reiterated his concerns about the politicization of the pandemic and discrimination against developing countries, arguing that standardizing vaccine criteria would help create a more just post-pandemic world. Today, Chinese vaccines, for example, are not approved in many countries. He also underlined the hope that developing countries will participate equally in building global climate resilience. In transforming energy and technology, Jokowi said the world must facilitate the participation of developing states, not only as users but also as producers. This time, Jokowi did not address the idea of ​​UN reform, raising the question of whether Indonesia remains committed to reforms of the multilateral system.

A leader’s vision can to some extent be discerned through his or her public speeches. Jokowi is no different. It is important that we understand its current views, especially towards the future, and use them as a benchmark to measure whether its policies become a reality or remain a political wish. At the end of his recent speech at UNGA, Jokowi said it is a duty for leaders to give hope for the future of the world. It is true that hope is important, but global challenges cannot be met by hope and rhetoric alone; they also need concrete measures and actions.