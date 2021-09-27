President and Kemiren Beach – Kompas.id





Garbage has always been a classic problem. Nature like rivers and beaches seems like a giant trash can. The coastal beaches of South Java, including Kemiren Beach in Cilacap, Central Java, are an example of a beach that is always filled with waste, both organic and inorganic. This beach was briefly cleaned during President Joko Widodo’s visit on Thursday (9/23/2021), but garbage drifting from rivers polluted it again. For the committee, thank you for cleaning the garbage. “Today we want to free turtles, not garbage,” a Presidential Security Force member said over a loudspeaker about an hour before President Jokowi arrived at Kemiren Beach, Cilacap on Thursday afternoon. . The committee immediately picked up the garbage nestled between the sands. The Paspampres in white shirts also collected plastic waste. Indeed the cleaning had been done the day before, but because of the big waves which penetrated the shore for about 25 meters, the garbage was again scattered there. President Joko Widodo released 1,500 turtle hatchlings or chicks on the beach. Of the 1,500 turtles, about 100 were from the turtle conservation group of the Nagaraja turtle conservation group on Sodong Beach in Cilacap. Other newborns were taken from Kebumen, Yogyakarta, East Java. The leader of the fishermen’s group, Kemiren Sudir, said that the garbage from the sea that then washed up on the beach, among other things, came from the Serayu River. This river leaves from Tuk Bima Lukar to Dieng, Wonosobo, then crosses the regencies of Banjarnegara, Purbalingga, Banyumas, Cilacap, then flows into the sea. The big and high waves also make it difficult for fishermen or are afraid to go to sea and cause abrasion of the shore. The fishermen expect the government to step in to help build a 500-meter-long breakwater towards the beach, then turn west towards Nusakambangan Island for 1 kilometer to reduce the height of the waves. There are over 100 fishermen here, but around 70 people move to other beaches because they are afraid of big waves. The waves here are very dangerous, they can be over 2-4 meters and we’re actually afraid to go out to sea with waves this high, Sudir said. In the past, the coastal area of ​​Cilacap, especially the Teluk turtle beach, was one of the landing sites for turtles to lay their eggs. Besides pollution and crowded beaches for tourism, many turtles now land on Sodong Beach. According to Sudir, at Kemiren Beach there are no turtles that lay eggs. Three days after the president’s visit to Kemiren beach, garbage also appeared again with the flow of water from rivers and fast waves from the beach. Visitors also appeared to be playing in the water among the garbage on the beach. Small crabs or sometimes called yutuk or yuyu also go back and forth among the scattered garbage. With care and concrete actions to clean up the routine of the beach, this natural beauty will be appreciated.The garbage problem is everyone’s responsibility, it also needs the support of various parties to overcome it. Preventing upstream waste is one of the keys to minimizing dirty coastal areas. Likewise, regular beach clean-up should be done, not just at certain times, like commemorating World Clean-up Day or visiting the President.

