Call for collaboration in science, technology welcomed





A robot dances at the Zhongguancun Forum exhibition in Beijing on September 25, 2021. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

President Xi’s speech sets out vision for global economic recovery and development Experts around the world praised President Xi Jinping’s speech at the Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, saying his call for openness and collaboration in science and technology has paved the way for economic recovery global and sustainable development. Addressing the opening ceremony of the Zhongguancun Forum by video link on Friday, Xi called on all countries to strengthen openness and collaboration in science and technology, and jointly meet challenges. President Xi’s call for global cooperation in the field of technology is part of his broader vision of a common destiny for mankind, namely to advance the good of all mankind, said Peter Chang Thiam Chai, deputy director of the Institute of Chinese Studies. at the University of Malaysia in Malaysia. Xi’s emphasis on collaboration was important because “there are compensatory forces that separate the world rather than bringing the global community together as one human family,” he said. This year’s forum, on the theme of intelligence, health and carbon neutrality, runs until Tuesday. Dennis Munene, executive director of the China-Africa Center at the Africa Policy Institute, said Xi’s message also helps counter growing nationalism. “Problems such as food security, health care and climate change, among others, are intertwined. Thus, science and technology have the potential to solve these relevant global problems, to bridge the gap between developed civilizations and underdeveloped leading to economic growth and sustainable development, ”Munene mentioned. George Koo, a retired international affairs advisor in Silicon Valley, Calif., Said science and technology has always been a global good and benefit, and progress made by anyone sooner or later is shared by everyone. the world. “This has only become less true in recent years, because the United States has started to act like” China is only interested in stealing technology from the United States, “and not recognizing that the China has as much to offer in terms of technological advancements and innovations as the United States, “Koo says. What President Xi said makes a lot of sense, if you put geopolitics aside, because sharing technology is sharing know-how among the people of the world. And by sharing, you can help each other, do more. progress in addition to advances. So the benefit is for everyone. “ Andrei Ostrovsky, director of the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said: “China has always advocated the creation of an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for scientific cooperation and global technology. China has made huge strides in areas such as information technology, 5G and space exploration, he said. Chang said, “As the world stands on the threshold of a new industrial revolution that is expected to radically change our way of life, China can provide global leadership to guide humanity into this new scientific era and this exciting technological frontier. . Raquel Isamara Leon de la Rosa, professor and researcher in international trade at Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla in Mexico, said China is emerging as a technology-driven economy. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, green energy and carbon neutrality showcased at the Zhongguancun Forum have gained worldwide attention, De la Rosa said. Liu hongjie and Yang ran, Beijing, and Xinhua contributed to this story.

