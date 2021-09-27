Politics
Chicago Tribune Editorial: Biden must start answering tough questions | Editorials
This editorial appeared in the Chicago Tribune on September 23:
CHICAGO (Tribune News Service) ousted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has many reasons to fear the press.
It was fatally slow to respond in the first weeks of the COVID-19 crisis. His former assistant, Dominic Cummings, once offered a level of Shakespearean vitriol in his revealing book on his boss’s shortcomings. There is this fight with the French. Lots of criticism about Afghanistan. Gas bills. The fallout from Brexit. The cabinet reshuffle of chaos.
And there’s even the pressing question of how many kids are allowed to call Johnson daddy. Six, Johnson only confirmed recently, as jaws dropped across Britain.
Full of reason, so hide in the corner. But there was a relaxed Johnson in the White House, who looked like he was having a good time in one of his favorite countries, calling on British journalists to ask questions and engaging in the age-old democratic practice of the response and retaliation with designated representatives. of its bosses, in other words the electorate.
President Joe Biden also has problems, starting with utter chaos at the border involving overwhelmed border guards, thousands of impoverished Haitian migrants and an immigration strategy so torn by internal disagreements within the administration that ‘she can’t seem to make a single clear decision on anything. .
There’s the fight against COVID-19 booster shots with the Food and Drug Administration’s fiercely independent advisory group clashing with the White House over who should get recalls; the reversals and hesitations of administrations on vaccine mandates and COVID policy in general; looming inflation due, in part, to too much federal largesse; and the legacy of the indefensible and chaotic US exit from Afghanistan, not least of which is the August 29 drone strike in that painful nation. Let’s not forget that the United States killed 10 ordinary citizens, including seven children.
No wonder, then, that Biden was heard to say good luck, when Johnson announced his intention to answer questions from the media.
Conservatives often say reporters treated Biden with gloves on from the previous administration, and any rational, non-partisan thinker can see they are right.
Few of the East Coast columnists have taken exception to the drone killings; Had this been under Trump’s watch, the opinion sections of the newspapers would have been on fire with fury, fingers all pointing in the same direction, at the White House.
What happened in this august residence on Wednesday was not at this level, but still shameful.
Johnson took care of his country’s media as it should. But when American journalists tried to interview their own boss, Bidens’ communications team, in this case best understood as a non-communications team, essentially drowned their own boss and pushed journalists out of the room with all the patronizing customer service skills of ambitious Soviets. apparatchiks.
At this point, the Biden administrations lack transparency, and the president’s refusal to hold a press conference has become too difficult, even for sympathetic reporters. All over New York and Washington, the just outrage of a qualified journalist trying to do a job crucial to American democracy has arisen. The memory of Biden not answering questions after keynote speeches on August 16, 18, 31, and September 9 started to get clever, and many reporters took to Twitter to say, in essence, why the hell this. administration so afraid of questions?
Amplified these observations here: Why indeed?
On Thursday, the Biden administration’s communications director Jen Psaki attempted to blame Johnson, of all people, for disrupting his close control of the event. He answered questions without announcing this intention in advance !, she complained. This is a ridiculous argument. Journalists in the presence of world leaders are expected to ask questions, especially at staged events. And if these leaders value democracy, they should do whatever they can to respond to it. This is what should expect from staffers, officials capable of pivoting according to events and whose job is absolutely not to stifle the legitimate investigation.
It’s anti-American. And dangerous.
In fact, the turmoil of Biden’s communications teams only served to worsen their boss’s appearance, to play on any negative perceptions of his sharpness and leadership. No GM should be kicked out of a room like this for any reason other than a security concern. The optics do not look so good, and democracy is not served.
No wonder the rest of the world marvels at this strange US presidential reluctance to respond to the people. Isn’t that what we love to preach that the rest of the world should be doing?
In fact, Biden is a regular at discussions with the press. He is skilled in the art of frank eloquence and in paying attention to the emotional engagement of the listener. He is perfectly capable of defending himself. As he has an obligation to do just that.
Developing crises such as the ones this administration faces need an explanation, a timely explanation, coming from above, lest the leader appear to drown in them. And Americans are smart enough to tell the difference between a speech prepared on a teleprompter followed by no questions, and a candid interview with a professional reporter representing the interests of American citizens.
One should not be allowed to replace the other. Especially when the administration problems of a compound.
Visit to chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency. © 2021 Chicago Tribune.
