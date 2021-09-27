Inclusion of Karachi coastal area in CPEC ‘game changer’, says Prime Minister Imran Khan





Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone (KCCDZ) planning shared by PM Imran Khan Mega development project for Karachi included in CPEC PM Imran Khan says KCCDZ will clean up our marine habitat for fishermen. KPT.

ISLAMABAD: Welcoming the efforts of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called the inclusion of the Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone (KCCDZ) in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a “game changer” for the metropolis.

The prime minister commented on the matter after the $ 3.5 billion project was approved by the Joint Coordinating Committee (JCC) of the CPEC earlier this month.

He expressed the hope that this would help clean up the marine habitat of fishermen, develop housing for low-income people and create investment opportunities.

The inclusion of the Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone in the CPEC is a game-changer. Clean up our marine habitat for fishermen, develop 20,000 social housing units and provide opportunities for investors, the Prime Minister tweeted.

The prime minister said the project will bring Karachi up to par with developed port cities and commended the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for this initiative.

What is KCCDZ?

China and Pakistan agreed to include KCCDZ as part of CPEC at the 10th JCC on CPEC, which was held on September 23 in Islamabad and Beijing.

KCCDZ, an initiative of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, aims to provide Karachi with an area of ​​state-of-the-art urban infrastructure, placing the provincial capital among the major port cities in the world.

The first of its kind even for CPEC, the multibillion-dollar mega-project KCCDZ would be built on direct Chinese investment in partnership with Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The expected investment amount was around $ 3.5 billion.

Developed over a reclaimed area of ​​around 640 hectares on the marshes of the western backwaters of the port of Karachi, the KCCDZ would be a flagship project not only for Pakistan but for the entire region.

In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for promoting low cost housing, the KCCDZ would also provide residential resettlement to over 20,000 families living in the surrounding slums.

The eco-friendly mega KCCDZ, envisions four new berths for KPT, adding depth to Pakistan’s expanding maritime sector.

It would also house a state-of-the-art fishing port, with a world-class fishery product export processing area to boost the country’s trade potential.

In addition, the project will significantly improve the marine ecosystem and reduce pollution by setting up a sewage treatment plant at the mouth of the Lyari River.

KCCDZ would connect to the rest of Karachi by a majestic harbor bridge rising behind Pakistan’s deep-water port, with exit ramps to the Manora Islands and Sandspit Beach.

The project also has enormous potential for global investors.

