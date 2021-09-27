Biden’s multi-trillion gamble to change America is in jeopardy as Trump waits to pounce





Biden is trying to spend huge sums of money to hand more of the spoils of America’s wealthy economy back to working and middle-income Americans. In a plan some Republican senators support, he is pushing $ 1 trillion to fix roads, bridges and transportation systems. A separate $ 3.5 trillion spending plan, opposed by the GOP, would provide universal pre-K, improve home health care for sick and elderly Americans, add hearing and dental benefits to Medicare, and transform health care. economy to fight against global warming. The former package enjoys broad popular support – and the larger package has had low majority support in some recent polls.

The high stakes help explain why Biden’s struggle to implement his ambitious agenda is more than a legislative feud, and why it seems incredible to outsiders that the biggest obstacle comes from Democrats rather than Republicans.

After Biden admitted on Friday his major infrastructure and spending plans were at a “dead end,” Democrats spent the weekend battling over the scope, cost and timing and corporate tax hikes and individuals for the rich needed to pay for the measures that will define the president. term.

Progressives had warned they would defeat the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill, the centerpiece of Biden’s broad campaign for national unity, if they did not also get a vote on the project. $ 3.5 trillion bill to rebuild the social safety net. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bowed to pressure from the group on Sunday evening by announcing that she would introduce the infrastructure bill on Monday, as previously agreed with the moderates, but would not vote until Thursday.

Earlier, Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the House Progressive Caucus, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” that “the speaker is an incredibly good vote counter. And she knows exactly where to stand. finds his caucus “.

“The votes are not there,” Jayapal said.

The problem with the progressive bet is that there are few signs that moderate Democratic senators like West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema are still close to signing the $ 3.5 trillion package. At a minimum, they signaled that they would accept a much smaller bill, which might be unacceptable to progressives who originally wanted to spend $ 6 trillion. Pelosi’s decision simply postponed the moment of truth for a few days.

A moderate from one house, Rep. Josh Gottheimer from New Jersey, foreshadowed Pelosi’s change earlier – though he came up with a different timeline.

“At the end of the day, what’s important – and the speaker communicated this to all of us yesterday – is that we vote on it at the start of this week. And it’s going to happen,” Gottheimer told Tapper.

This congressional choreography can seem confusing and as dysfunctional as usual in the capital to many Americans. But the events of the next few days will help shape the country’s path in the years to come. They will help decide whether Biden will be successful in his attempt to use government to reduce poverty and trigger social change. A fight for the political soul of the Democratic Party is being played out between moderates and progressives. And future confrontations, including over economically crucial bills to fund the government and increase its borrowing limit, could show whether the Republican Party is successful in strangling the Biden presidency – and escaping blame.

All of this is also playing out against the backdrop of a relentless pandemic that has torn apart the country’s ideological and cultural divisions and as ex-President Trump, who spat lies and venom at a weekend rally , accelerates its assault on truth and democracy itself ahead of a likely presidential candidacy in 2024. All the confusion and recriminations can further divide, pit Americans against each other and discredit philosophy of Biden’s government action itself – exactly the kind of extreme, bitter environment in which Trump’s demagoguery thrives.

While moderates may have ceded ground to allow more time to build a compromise on the entire $ 3.5 trillion spending package, New Jersey’s Gottheimer expressed frustration with the two-way mechanism. lanes on the bills demanded by progressives who do not have the ability to control the room but have numbers large enough to shed considerable weight.

“I can’t explain to anyone why we have this separate bill sitting here, and you have all these hard working men and women, ready to go to work here, ready to go to work and do this, and we have ‘I didn’t vote on it,’ he told Tapper.

Biden’s huge bet

The $ 3.5 trillion spending measure represents the most ambitious effort to deploy government power to rebuild the economy in decades. But the moderates in the Senate are mostly concerned that the bill is too expensive and too expensive and are demanding changes.

The clash encapsulates the ideological struggle at the heart of the Democratic Party and represents a test of Biden’s political clout as president and his party’s success in leveraging a window of power in the White House and Congress.

Biden’s difficult political summer, which has seen his approval ratings drop, amid a resurgence of the pandemic, a messy Afghan withdrawal and a worsening border crisis, means success on Capitol Hill is even more important for his political hopes.

Recent polls have shown that a majority of Americans support spending on infrastructure on roads, bridges and transportation. This explains why 19 Republicans voted for it in August in a triumph for Biden and validation of his seemingly lonely belief that the two sides can work together. And part of the $ 3.5 trillion spending bill intended to boost education, care for the sick and the elderly, healthcare and tackling climate change is also widely supported.

But both bills fell under the politics of a divided capital and a polarized nation, meaning that even popular reforms often fail. Tiny Democratic majorities in the Senate and House at 50-50 mean Biden, Pelosi and Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer have no voice to spare. But that didn’t stop progressives from feeling an elusive moment to focus on the priorities that many, like Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, have worked on for decades. Moderate Democrats, however, fear that such a spending spree could cost them their seats, especially in the suburbs which are increasingly important in deciding who runs Washington. Republicans, wielding an obstruction in the Senate and erecting a brick wall in the House, are happily increasing the possible political cost to Democrats of passing their gargantuan bills.

A possible stop with the economy on the brink

Adding another layer of complexity is a struggle to increase the effective limit on the amount of money the government can borrow. To cement their position that Democrats are irresponsible big spenders, Republicans are refusing to help, even though their lavishness under Trump has inflated the national debt. If the borrowing limit is not raised within a few days, the US economy slowed by the pandemic could seize up, causing global shocks. But Republicans seem to bet Biden would be blamed since Democrats rule Washington. They are not fazed by their hypocrisy since Democrats have voted several times in the past to increase the debt limit in GOP administrations.

Adding to extraordinary tensions in Washington this week, the government could shut down in days if Democrats fail to pass a temporary funding bill. Senate Republicans plan to remove the measure because Democrats included a provision that would raise the debt ceiling.

The ingredients for a classic Washington collapse are all in place.

While the bipartisan infrastructure bill is a rare example in recent years of Republicans and Democrats both having a political incentive to work together, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California appear to have taken a stance of total opposition. to deny Biden’s political achievements.

Democrats on all sides argue that it is imperative for them to keep promises made to voters in 2020 to have a chance to cling to power in next year’s midterm elections, which redistribution seats and the history of first-term presidencies suggest are already difficult.

The mood of Democrats has been affected by a series of recent setbacks. The conservative-majority Supreme Court appears to be on the right track to overturn the right to abortion. Then, a police reform campaign that emerged from the largest civil rights movement in decades after the death of George Floyd failed. His Republican godfather, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who may well have future presidential ambitions, has taken refuge in the 2020 Trump slogan that Democrats want to “fund the police” to explain the collapse of bipartisan talks . Democrats like New Jersey Senator Cory Booker deny this claim. Hopes among liberals that the Senate will pass a bill overturning state GOP measures that suppress voting and facilitate interference in future elections appear low unless Manchin and other Democrats overcome their resistance modification of obstruction rules.

There is no guarantee that passing massive social spending bills will work politically for Biden and the Democrats. The Affordable Care Act, for example, did not prevent Democrats under President Barack Obama from getting hammered in the midterm elections in 2010. But the measure remains on the books, an example of how important it is to women. parties to use power when they have it.

Ultimately, that example may be what brings Democrats together this time around.

