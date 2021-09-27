PM welcomes inclusion of Karachi Coastal Uprising Plan in CPEC – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday welcomed the inclusion of the Karachis Coastal Development Plan in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said the move would put the city on an equal footing with developed port cities of the world.

Calling the initiative a game-changer, the prime minister, via his official social media account on Twitter, said the coastal development project would clean up marine habitat for fishermen and develop 20,000 homes for low-income people , in addition to presenting opportunities for investors.

The prime minister’s tweet came a day before his scheduled day-long visit to Karachi on Monday.

During his stay in Karachi, the Prime Minister will attend several meetings at the Governor House, in addition to inaugurating part of the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) project.

The executive committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) had approved Friday the removal of 22 level crossings for the loop section of KCR in order to promote the free movement of trains.

At the meeting, chaired by Minister of Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, Ecnec considered and approved a summary presented by the Planning Commission on the construction of infrastructure for the removal of level crossings for the loop section KCR.

The project, sponsored and executed by the Ministry of Railways, envisions the construction of flyovers and underpasses along the KCR road to eliminate 22 level crossings.

The rationalized cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 20.7 billion on a cost-sharing basis. The project will facilitate the free movement of KCR trains.

The inclusion of the Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone in the CPEC is a game-changer. Clean up our maritime habitat for fishermen, develop 20,000 social housing units and present opportunities for investors. Will put Karachi on par with the developed port cities. Well done @ MaritimeGovPk, tweeted the Prime Minister.

On Saturday, Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi unveiled an ambitious plan for the reconstruction of the Karachis coastline as part of the CPEC with a direct Chinese investment of 3.5 billion dollars which aims to renovate the city’s coastline with new berths for the port, a new fishing port and a majestic harbor bridge. connecting it to the Manora Islands and Sandspit Beach.

The Karachi Coast Comprehensive Development Zone (KCCDZ), spanning 640 hectares or 1,581 acres in the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) western backwaters swamps (KPT) and leading to the reorganization of one of the oldest Machhar Colony city slums and to displace its more than half a million inhabitants, is an initiative of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Posted in Dawn, le 27 September 2021

