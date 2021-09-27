covid 19: The stage is set for a wider use of the drug given to Donald Trump | Delhi News





NEW DELHI: The Casirivimab and Imdevimab monoclonal antibodies developed for the management of Covid-19 by the US pharmaceutical major Regeneron have been included by the World Health Organization (WHO) in its latest guidelines for the treatment of patients with mild symptoms and serious. Monoclonal antibodies have been used to treat former US President Donald J Trump. The drug treatment has been available in India since May for restricted use under the brand name Ronapreve. The WHO approval, doctors say, will increase its demand and acceptance in the country. Until now, we have only used it for patients with mild symptoms of Covid-19 who are at high risk of developing serious illness. For example, people with chronic illnesses. The new WHO guidelines state that monoclonal antibodies can also be used to treat severe and critical cases, which is important, said Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, director of internal medicine at Max Healthcare. Besides Max Healthcare, private hospitals such as Apollo, Max, Fortis and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital also offer the treatment. Few public hospitals offer it, however, due to the high cost. According to Dr Rajesh Chawla, senior consultant in pulmonology and intensive care medicine at Apollo Hospital, monoclonal antibody therapy is imported to India by Roche, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies, and is not produced locally. It was cleared for restricted use in India in May-June. But since then the cases of Covid-19 have dropped significantly and we haven’t had to use it much. However, the new therapy may help treat Covid-19 cases and reduce the risk of hospitalization in the event of a third wave, he said. A spokesperson for Roche, which imports Ronapreve to India, said the price for each patient dose of the therapy, a combined dose of 1,200 mg (600 mg Casirivimab and 600 mg Imdevimab) is Rs 59,750. We have made 1 lakh (potentially 2 lakh doses) packs of Ronapreve available in the country. It is available through our partner distribution network Ciplas across the country and is available in all major healthcare facilities. In Delhi, Ronapreve is available at major healthcare facilities like Medanta, Fortis, Apollo, and Max. Healthcare facilities can apply by contacting their nearest Cipla distributor, a Roche spokesperson said. Many doctors and health activists say the price of drug therapy needs to be reduced for greater availability. The World Health Organization has made a similar appeal. The United Nations health body has also called for sharing of technology to enable the manufacture of biosimilar versions so that all patients who may need this treatment have access. An antibody is a protein naturally produced by the immune system in response to infection. A monoclonal antibody is a molecule developed in the laboratory that is designed to mimic or enhance the body’s natural immune system response against an invader, such as cancer or infection. According to an article published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), prior to Covid-19, monoclonal antibodies were developed to treat several viral infections, such as Ebola and rabies. SARS CoV2, the virus that causes Covid-19, has a spike protein on its surface that helps the virus attach and enter human cells. Monoclonal antibodies against Covid-19 were developed to bind to the spike protein of the virus and prevent it from invading human cells, according to the JAMA article. Latest WHO guideline says therapy can be used for patients with non-severe Covid-19, who are at greatest risk of hospitalization, and those with severe or critical infection, who are HIV negative , which means they haven’t developed their own antibody response. to disease. The first recommendation is based on new evidence from three trials, `which shows that casirivimab and imdevimab likely reduce the risk of hospitalization and the duration of symptoms in people most at risk of serious illness, such as unvaccinated, older or immunocompromised patients, according to the WHO says. He adds that the second recommendation is based on data from the RECOVERY trial showing that Casirivimab and Imdevimab likely reduce the number of deaths (ranging from 49 fewer per 1,000 in critically ill patients to 87 fewer in critically ill patients. critically ill patients) and the need for mechanical ventilation in HIV negative patients. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/delhi/stage-set-for-wider-use-of-drug-given-to-trump/articleshow/86537842.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos