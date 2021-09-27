Chinese Press Conferences of the Past Two Decades Show a Paradigm Shift in Beijing’s Diplomatic Speeches | India News

New Delhi: If we study the press conferences held during the tenures of Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping, it was found that under the leadership of Hu Jintao, China mainly focused on economic cooperation with its neighbors and other nations and that conflicting subjects were rather avoided. It has helped the communist nation maintain good ties with most countries, but all of that has changed dramatically under Xi Jinping’s leadership as China takes a tougher stance on multiple issues and the issues of confrontation have shifted. multiplied.

China’s shift from quiet diplomacy to assertiveness under President Xi Jinping has made Beijing’s interactions with other nations conflicting in nature and narrowed the scope of mutual cooperation.

Recently, a review essay was published in the Journal of Chinese Political Science titled Studying Chinese Foreign Policy Narratives: Introducing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Press Conference Corpus. The essay, written by Michal Mochtak and Richard Turcsanyi, includes nearly two decades of speeches on Chinese foreign policy from 2002 to 2020. The dataset created by the two authors includes the study of Chinese press conferences during over the past two decades that have provided readers with a unique insight into the Chinese government’s diplomatic accounts.

The essay takes two case studies – one relates to China’s behavior towards the United States during the presidency of Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping and the second case study attempted to understand the Chinese government’s narratives in this regard. which concerns the South China Sea during the same period. .

Chinese society is very closed and, therefore, its policies are very opaque and difficult for foreigners to discern. With such a closed society, China’s regular press conferences provide a unique insight into the official position of the Chinese government and in which direction the Chinese Communist Party intends to take China.

Press conferences in China are held in a Western-style format, in which journalists are free to ask questions and thus allow them to set the agenda. But the responses provided to these reporters are selective and scripted, making the lectures essentially echo chambers for the thoughts and ideas of the Chinese government.

Additionally, official transcripts provided by China’s Foreign Ministry are heavily censored, and controversial issues are unlikely to even appear on official transcripts. Only the message that the department wants to convey will appear in the transcripts.

Case study # 1

The United States has always played a major role in China’s foreign policy, whether under the reign of Hu Jintao or Xi Jinping. The United States, arguably the leader of the liberal democratic world, was Communist China’s main rival. As such, it has always played a leading role, but China’s behavior towards the United States has changed dramatically between China under Hu Jintaos and during China under Xi Jinping.

During their study, the authors took note of every mention of the United States or a closely related term (such as the names of presidents and secretaries of state) and used those cases to determine the differences in the narratives. Chinese leadership, Hu Jintao (2002-2012) and Xi Jinping (2012-2020).

In general, the authors found that under Hu Jintao’s leadership, China followed a quiet diplomatic policy. But soon after taking power, Xi Jinping began to increase his power and influence from the 2012s at the national level, and as a result, China became more assertive in the international world. This drastic change marked the end of China’s quiet diplomacy introduced by Deng Xiaoping, which was later led by Hu Jintao.

This shift from low profile to assertiveness was also reflected in press conferences held by China’s Foreign Ministry. The test showed that before 2012, there was a positive sentiment towards the United States which peaked in 2011, the last full year for Hun Jintao. But since Xi Jinping came to power, sentiment towards the United States has deteriorated at an alarming rate, with current rhetoric showing that sentiment is the lowest it has ever been. This conclusion is consistent with the relationship between the United States and China over the past 20 years.

The study of Chinese press conferences also revealed that before 2012, communications between the United States and China were dominated by bilateral relations between the United States and China, Taiwan and the situation on the Korean peninsula. After 2012, several central topics were added to the discourse between the two countries, such as the events in the South China Sea and in Hong Kong.

During Hu Jintao’s presidency, communication between the United States and China has focused on cooperation, especially in the economic field, with confrontational topics like Taiwan rarely discussed. On the other hand, during the Xi period, there was a drastic increase in the subjects of confrontation, which created a generally more strained relationship between the United States and China.

During the reign of Hu Jintaos, Taiwan was the only subject of confrontation between the two countries, but during the Xi period, there was a proliferation of these questions leading to a tense atmosphere that did not leave much room for cooperation.

Case study # 2

The second case study focused on how China’s official discourse has changed over time with respect to the South China Sea between 2002-2020. The South China Sea example is a great way to study the difference between Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping, as this is the area where China shifts from quiet diplomacy to assertiveness has been noted for the first time.

During the 2000s, mentions of the term South China Sea remained low and only started to pick up in 2011, and reached an all-time high in 2016, when Xi was in power. Even after the peak of 2016, records from the South China Sea remained higher than they were in the 2000s.

As for the South China Sea, the most frequently discussed claimant was the Philippines and Vietnam, which were discussed 181 and 41 times respectively. The United States was the only external actor that was the subject of in-depth discussions, having been mentioned more than 200 times between 2002-2020. The number of times the United States has been discussed shows that the South China Sea dispute is not only about territory, but also a political battleground for the United States and China.

Under Hu Jintao’s leadership, China only broached the subject of the South China Sea after the actions of other countries like the Philippines and Vietnam. During her speech, China mentioned that it is claiming sovereignty over the islands and surrounding waters of the South China Sea and urged countries to stop their actions. While using these harsh words, China maintained a diplomatic and even a muted response, going so far as to add the word hopes in its statements. Meanwhile, China has also made it clear that it is willing to cooperate with other countries to explore the South China Sea.

After Xi Jinping’s rise, China’s stance towards the South China Sea had hardened considerably and she even began to mention it more in her official speech.

