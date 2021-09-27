PM Modi vs Imran Khan – Speech by Indian and Pakistani PMs at UNGA: a study in contrast





Contrary to Khan’s tirade, his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi did not even mention Pakistan once during his speech at the UNGA. (Photo source: Reuters)

By Farooq Wani,

Since Pakistan has always used the United Nations General Assembly [UNGA] forum for spitting vitriol against India and so no one was surprised when Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan named India more than a dozen times in his pre-recorded speech broadcast at the 76th UNGA Session . Khan’s allegations against India also didn’t generate much interest because it was the same old story: that the current government in New Delhi was fascist; he propagated the Hindutva ideology filled with hate [that] unleashed a reign of fear and violence against India’s Muslim community of 200 million people and responsible for gross and systematic human rights violations.

As expected, he lingered for a long time on Kashmir. He again raised the question of the repeal of section 370, calling it illegal, but since he did not cite any legal clause to support his claim, his request found no resonance in the community. international community and even the media. He also spoke about what he called gross and systematic human rights violations by Indian security forces in Kashmir and cited the file containing details of such incidents that Pakistan had circulated. However, given that Khan failed to back up his litany of allegations with any credible evidence, neither the international community nor the media took serious note of the same.

Contrary to Khan’s tirade, his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi did not even mention Pakistan once during his speech at the UNGA. Instead of saying that when India grows, the world grows. When India reforms, the world changes, ”he made Indians proud, clearly indicating to the international community that the world’s largest democracy was flourishing and had left its mark in world affairs. Unlike Khan, Modi backed up his claim that “India is a prime example of vibrant democracy, adding that the strength of our democracy is demonstrated by the fact that a little boy, who once helped his father to a tea stand in India, is today addressing UNGA for the fourth time as Prime Minister of India.

Modi also stressed that we must also make sure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests, and this suggestion was very well received as it is a problem. which worries the international community. At the same time, adding that at this moment the Afghan people, the women and children, the minorities there, need help, and we must take our responsibility, he has shown compassion for the unfortunate Afghans, thus making it clear that the people of Afghanistan should not be punished for the wrongdoing of the Taliban regime.

While Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi or his diplomatic team at UNGA could not refer to any authoritative endorsement of his demands, the Indian side had a lot to say about how New Delhi’s views were. asserted by Washington. Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla told the media that “in all the meetings that the Prime Minister has had, starting with the American leadership, there has been a recognition suo moto of the concerns that Pakistan represents as a as a country which in many ways has supported and nurtured border militancy, including in Afghanistan and from Afghanistan.

In responding to Khan’s misleading statement on Kashmir, the Indian side made it clear that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including areas under illegal occupation by Pakistan, were, are, and will be still an integral and inalienable part of India. India went further by saying: We call on Pakistan to immediately evacuate all areas under its illegal occupation.

Modi also spoke out against excessive exploitation, stressing that the resources available in the oceans are intended to be used and not abused. At the same time, he advocated free passage, declaring that “Our oceans are also the lifeline of international trade. We must protect them from the race to expand. The international community must speak with one voice to strengthen a rules-based world order.

There is a lot of debate in the media as to who won the Indo-Pakistani battle of words at UNGA and the scales are clearly in Modi’s favor, as while Khans UNGA’s speech was more of a list of complaints against India and the United States, the Indian Prime Minister addressed issues with global implications.

(The author is Brighter Kashmir’s editor, television commentator, political analyst, and columnist. Opinions expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online.)

