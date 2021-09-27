Timeline: How plans for a link to the Irish Sea intensified before they were finally sunk

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has effectively sounded the death knell for a fixed link between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain, ending years of speculation on this ambitious project.

The Prime Minister has spoken on several occasions of his dream of a bridge or tunnel over the Irish Sea since it was first deposed three years ago.

However, speaking to reporters in the United States, Johnson said he would not be included in future plans to improve the country’s infrastructure.

Instead, he said projects like HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail will need to be completed first before plans for the ambitious link can be reconsidered.

How plans for a link to the Irish Sea intensified:

January 2018: Architect Alan Dunlop first suggested a bridge over the Irish Sea. Dunlop put forward two options: a connection between Larne and Portpatrick costing around $ 20 billion or a cheaper bridge between Mull of Kintyre and Torr Head estimated at between 12 and 15 billion.

March 2018: Talks open on the Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge. The Scottish government has announced that it will open talks with Northern Ireland on the possibility of a bridge connecting the two countries.

June 2018: Engineers tell Boris Johnson to leave the bridges to the experts. After publicly supporting the Irish Sea Bridge proposal for the first time, engineers warn (then Foreign Secretary) Johnson not to get involved after his Garden Bridge escapades.

September 2019: Boris Johnson commissions a study of the Northern Ireland-Scotland Bridge. The newly elected Prime Minister has asked the Treasury and the Department for Transport to produce a feasibility study on plans to build a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

February 2020: The ICE calls for an independent study on the Irish Sea Bridge. ICE chief policy and public affairs Chris Richards said the proposal should go to the National Infrastructure Commission and get a full and independent review.

April 2020: Infrastructure ministers call the vanity project a waste of money. Infrastructure ministers from Northern Ireland and Scotland have expressed concerns over the $ 20 billion Irish Sea link project. Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the bridge would be a major waste of money, while Scottish Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Secretary Michael Matheson called the project a project of vanity.

October 2020: Launch of the trade union connectivity review. Boris Johnson has appointed Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy to find ways to connect the four nations, with part of his tenure assessing the possibility of a link with the Irish Sea.

December 2020: Underwater floating tunnel offered as an alternative link to the Irish Sea. A team from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh unveiled the concept, which involves creating a “submerged floating tubular bridge” (SFTB). This would be anchored to the bottom of the sea and attached to pontoons on the surface.

January 2021: High Speed ​​Rail Group calls for a rail link under the Irish Sea. The HSRG has proposed a rail tunnel crossing the Irish Sea with rail links between Carlisle and Belfast as part of its submission for the Union Connectivity Review.

February 2021: The underground roundabout under the Isle of Man proposed to connect three tunnels in the Irish Sea. Downing Street officials have offered an alternative to the underground roundabout to the Irish Sea tunnel plan championed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The plans involve not one, but three tunnels under the Irish Sea connecting in an underground roundabout below the Isle of Man.

February 2021: Tunneling Heavyweight chooses loopholes with the Irish Sea underground roundabout proposal. Bill Grose, former president of the British Tunneling Society, highlighted several challenges presented by the Downing Street proposal, but did not rule out the possibility of some link.

March 2021: Two former ECI presidents responsible for formally assessing the feasibility of the link. Prime Minister Boris Johnson commissioned Douglas Oakervee and Gordon Masterton to carry out the official study, following recommendations made by Sir Peter Hendy in his interim report on Union connectivity. Their findings should be published at the same time as the final Union connectivity review.

June 2021: Proposal unveiled for the bridge and tunnel crossing via two artificial islands. A proposal for a combined bridge and tunnel between Dublin and Holyhead, including two new islands in the Irish Sea, was suggested as an alternative to the Scotland-Northern Ireland link plans. Engineer Ian Hunt, who shared the plans with RCE, compared the proposal to crossing the Oresund from Denmark.

(Beginning) September 2021: The architect behind the original plan is backing British engineers to build it amid reports that the project faces an ax. Dunlop said RCE that he still supports the concept and said the UK has the engineering talent to build it.

(End) September 2021: Johnson admits defeat. Speaking during his visit to the United States, the prime minister said the project was now a long-term ambition and would not be built anytime soon.

