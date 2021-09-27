Jokowi’s performance satisfaction survey dropped, so government energy is accountable to the people

Merdeka.com – Special staff of Secretary of State Faldo Maldini responded to a survey of indicators that revealed the level of public satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) only 58 percent. He assessed that the results will be the energy needed to take responsibility for the community.

“We are observing the results of the survey, not so far from our calculations. It is a problem for all countries. Alhamdulillah, the confidence which is still close to 60% becomes an energy to assume its responsibilities, as planned”, Faldo said in a short message on Monday. (27/9). ).

He says the strategy he has adopted so far has worked. The government also said it was continuing its efforts to promote recovery. Seen in 2021, the National Economic Recovery Fund (PEN) will reach Rp 744.8 trillion, an increase over the PEN achievement of Rp 575.8 trillion in 2020.

“The international community also appreciates our steps. But whatever the results of the assessment, what is clear is that we must all be prepared and vigilant,” he explained.

Faldo also called on parties who are unhappy with the government’s performance to be patient. It is therefore hoped that there will be no demonstrations or crowds that will cause new clusters of Covid-19.

“For those who want to take advantage of the momentum for short-term political affairs and the interests of a few groups by creating crowds and mass gatherings, or other things that could have implications for the re-spread of the virus Covid 19, ask us for patience, ”he concluded. [eko]