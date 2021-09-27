Woodward / Costa Book: Bill Barr Was Right to Advise Donald Trump on Suburban Voters (Opinion)





According to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their revealing book “Peril,” Barr told Trump, “There are a lot of people, Independents and Republicans in the suburbs of critical states, who think you are a- — – “and“ don’t worry about your f —— grievances. ”Barr continued and told the president if he didn’t soften his tone and turn his attention to concerns about Covid -19 and the economy, which these critical “swing” voters cared about most, he would lose the election. Trump, however, refused to pivot – as did arch-conservative California recall candidate Larry Elder, who was also reprimanded by establishment Republicans who felt more moderate in the mold of their party’s last governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, or Charlie Baker and Massachusetts Vermont. Phil Scott, would have the cross-appeal necessary to have a luck in a democratic state. either out of stubbornness or insensitivity or some other game plan, they have paid a high price for their recklessness. Trump and Elder reaffirmed – for both sides – that turning competitive suburbs from “purple” to “blue” is very bad for Republicans’ business. As demographic shifts add to the Democratic advantage in these once reliable counties, like Fairfax in Virginia and Montgomery and Delaware in Pennsylvania, alienating “swing” suburban voters could continue to cost them dearly in national, state and local elections. These voters, especially in competitive states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina, remain the gatekeepers any presidential candidate must pass if they are waiting for the keys to the White House. They also determine who strikes the hammer in the American house. Most of the 40 or so competitive districts are fought in the “Crabgrass Frontier” between town and country.

But moderating their opinions for suburban moderates and their votes does not appear to be a priority for a growing fringe of the Republican Party.

Latest CNN poll shows the GOP base is still captivated by Trump, indicating an endorsement of Trump’s “f —— grievances” on everything from questioning the severity of the pandemic to “stolen” elections and the rejection of increased support for education, environmental protection, abortion rights and other positions generally favored by suburbanites. 2016 against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Instead of an incumbent who sought to scare them away with nightmare suburban scenarios, they chose Joe Biden, who attempted to appease and reassure them amid the economic and health crisis of Covid-19. a margin large enough that no bloc can be considered decisive, this is where it won – formerly Republican redoubts in Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties – which bodes badly for the GOP and other places like them. What’s particularly important is that a majority of suburban California voters, who until recent years supported virtually any generic Republican for everything from the president to the dog catcher, said ” no “to Elder only after Newsom” nationalized “or” Trumpified “the election by tying the Tory talk show host to his idol. Nowadays, given the antipathy of many commuters for national Republican policies on abortion rights, environmental protection, immigration and more recently Covid-19 security protocols, nationalizing an election is coming back. practically to “suburbanize” it. the drop in approval rates significantly reduced the advantage they had.

An added safety net for Republicans, in competitive districts and states around the world, is that they’re not the only ones who fail to understand that it isn’t enough to whip the grassroots to win. That there aren’t enough loyalists on either side to push their men or women over when the registrations or voting patterns are fairly even.

Throwing political and ideological red meat at rabid supporters – be it “stolen election” conspiracy theories or right-wing abortion restrictions and “funding” for law enforcement and promoting “socialism” on the left – Republicans and Democrats limit the chances of building bridges to moderate suburbs from their urban and rural bases.

Doing too much in extreme positions risks even alienating members of their own party.

Currently, Republicans are damaging their reputation among suburban voters with some of the most extreme anti-abortion laws since Roe v. Wade. The same can be said for the perception that, against the backdrop of some of the worst storms, droughts, floods and fires in recorded history, the Trump administration and the GOP in general have resisted many efforts to deal with it. to climate change.

At the next special session of Congress, while Republicans should be careful not to oppose funding many of the programs and projects that the majority of independent suburban voters want, Democrats should also be aware of being seen as turning infrastructure and social spending bills into an endless progressive wishlist. Commuters react badly to inflated spending bills, which they fear will lead to higher taxes.

“Members of the competitive districts ran on the promise that the days of political self-interest were over and that instead we had a new government that would act on behalf of the American people. Left unchecked, these leaders will return to their constituents empty-handed, “John Podesta, former chief of staff to President Barack Obama, wrote to members of Congress last week. “Republicans will have plenty of ammunition to skewer their opponents and Democrats will lose.”

Without swearing, Podesta issues a warning that isn’t all that different from Barr’s.

Even the perception of a compromise would go a long way to reassuring intermediate voters, a decisive number of whom live in the suburbs.

Whether it’s because they don’t understand the power of the suburbs or the sensibilities of its constituents – or they just don’t care because they run into deep red or blue districts – politicians walking away too much from the middle of the suburbs put the future of their parties in jeopardy.

Just as Barr warned the now ex-president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/27/opinions/barr-trump-suburban-voters-levy/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos