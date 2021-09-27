Government to announce national sports policy soon, minister says – Pakistan





PESHAWAR: The federal government is developing a comprehensive national sport policy, which will be announced shortly in order to properly address outstanding issues and ensure the promotion of sport in the country.

This was stated by Federal Minister of Interprovincial Coordination and Sports, Dr Fehmida Mirza, in a conversation with media at the Peshawar Sports Complex here on Sunday.

She held the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) responsible for the poor performance at the Tokyo Olympics and announced that she was promoting grassroots sport by reviving sports activities in schools across the country.

The minister regretted that some prominent figures had held key seats or departments for many years and had done nothing, but the government was determined to take steps to improve the system. She said successive governments had not developed any sports policy at the national level since 2005 and that is why no effort has been made to promote new talent.

Fehmida Mirza said the sports policy would be announced after the participation of provincial governments. She said the federal government would not allow anyone to use the official seats for their own interests.

She said steps have been taken in light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to protect talented young people from sports policy. We will introduce equal opportunities for young people regardless of whether they engage in Punjabi, Sindhi or Pakhtun politics, she said.

The minister indicated that trials were underway in all provinces to bring out new talent. She said the Pakistani sports chart has been going down for many years, but the PTI government has sincerely taken the necessary steps to raise it.

Before our government, there was no sport governance structure in the country and we worked on it to streamline things, she said.

She said the hunt for talent had been launched at the school and college level while a systematic policy for the sport was being formulated at the national level. She said all stakeholders had been put in confidence to design a better policy.

Appreciating the inaugural KP-2021 National Hockey League, she said such games at the provincial level and involving senior hockey players would provide many opportunities for future players to play alongside them and learn.

Accompanied by Additional Sports Secretary Tashfeen Haider, Sports DG Asfandyar Khattak and PSB Director General Retired Colonel Asif Zaman, the Minister visited the Hayatabad Sports Complex and other facilities, and also witnessed the rehabilitation work in progress at the PSB training center in Peshawar.

Posted in Dawn, le 27 September 2021

