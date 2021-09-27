Mechanism for the appointment of the acting governor: final decision in Jokowi





tirto.id – President Joko Widodo will determine the interim regional chief at the provincial level for regions whose regional chiefs expire before Pilkada 2024. Jokowi will nominate 1 of the 3 names of candidates proposed by Interior Minister Tito Karnavian. “This (district manager at governor level) was proposed by the Minister of the Interior to the President. Thus, 3 names were proposed by the Minister of the Interior, then decided by the President through a presidential decision, “said the head of the Information Center of the Interior Ministry. Benny Irwan told reporters. Tirto, Monday (9/27/2021). Benny said regional officials at the provincial level are government officials with the status of mid-level or 1-step officials or at the director-general level. Benny also said that officials who can become regional officials are not only from the Home Office, but other ministries / agencies as well. Benny pointed out that the appointment complied with Article 201 of Law No. 10 of 2016 regarding the election of the regional chief. He also stressed that the selection process at the Interior Ministry was not directly based on appointments. They will see the will of the candidates for the regional post, the capacity of the candidates for the posts of regional civil servants as they also bear the responsibility of the ministry / institution in the relevant agency, as well as the will of the leadership / institution of the candidate for the regional position. “That’s what I mean, it will be discussed one by one later to determine who is the interim lead for this region. So there are a lot of considerations,” Benny said. At the same time, Benny said, officials at the city-district level would be equivalent to step 2 or high-ranking pratama leaders or the department head and regional secretary level. These district / city level officials will be selected by regional officials at the provincial level through regional officials at the provincial level submitting multiple names to the Home Office to be determined. Governor-level officials can elect district / city-level officials if an area experiences a vacancy at the province and district / city level. Benny gave the example that as a mid-level government official he was appointed as a regional leader in West Papua in 2022. Then in 2023 there are regions whose regional leaders have expired. Thus, he can submit to the Ministry of the Interior to appoint regional district / city officials whose mandate has expired. “I, as interim governor, have proposed to the Minister of the Interior the names that I have proposed for this district. [….] because the official authority is the same as the final governor or regional manager, ”Benny said. He also confirmed that the acting regional chief may be over 1 year old. The government will assess civil servants who serve in regions with a term that may be longer than 1 year. However, everything will be evaluated. “This can be extended with an assessment. There will of course be an assessment,” Benny said.

