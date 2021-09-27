Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Will Bring ‘Revolutionary Change’ Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Highlights | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat digital mission via videoconference, saying it will bring “revolutionary changes to the country’s healthcare facilities.” The launch of the event started at 11 a.m., followed by Prime Minister Modis’ speech on this occasion. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present on the occasion.

“Today begins a mission that has the power to bring revolutionary change to India’s healthcare facilities. 3 years ago, on the anniversary of the birth of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya, Ayushman Bharat Yojana has been implemented. I am happy that the Ayushman Bharat digital mission is launched nationwide from today, “the prime minister said.

“Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will play an important role in eliminating the medical treatment problems of the poor and middle classes. Thanks to technology, the work done by Ayushman Bharat to connect patients with hospitals across the country is further expanded and equipped with a solid technological platform. ”added the PM.

“With the free vaccines movement, India administered around 90 crore of vaccine doses, thus setting a record. A certification was also issued for the same. CoWin should also be credited for this achievement,” said the Prime Minister Modi at the launch of Ayushman. Digital mission of Bharat.

He also expressed his “gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, medical staff in the nation. Whether it is vaccination or treating COVID patients, their efforts have brought tremendous relief to the nation and have helped it. in the fight against Corona “.

Describing the government’s Jan Dhan account system, BHIM digital payment interface, the Prime Minister said: “From ‘Rashan to Prashasan’, UPI reaches the common man … With 118 crore of mobile subscribers, about 80 crore Internet users and around 43 crore “Jan Dhan” bank accounts, nowhere in the world would you see such a huge digital infrastructure. “

On August 15, 2020, PM announced the mission (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission) from the ramparts of the Red Fort. I’m glad he’s launching it today. I believe this will bring revolutionary change in the health sector, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said ahead of the launch.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Main Highlights

-The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission pilot project was announced by the Prime Minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15.

-Currently, the program is implemented in pilot phase in six territories of the Union.

-The nationwide deployment of the Ayushman Bharat digital mission coincides with the celebration of the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) by the National Health Authority (NHA).

-According to the PMO, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create a transparent online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, taking full advantage of open, interoperable and digital systems. standards-based while ensuring security, confidentiality and respect for health. -related personal information.

-The mission will allow access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent.

-Key elements of the mission include a health identifier for each citizen which will also serve as a health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed using a mobile application; a register of health professionals (HPR) and registers of health facilities (HFR) which will serve as a repository of all health care providers in modern and traditional systems of medicine.

-This will ensure the ease of doing business for doctors / hospitals and health service providers.

-Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Sandbox, created as part of the Mission, will serve as a framework for testing technologies and products that will help organizations, including private actors, intending to be part of the national ecosystem of digital health to become a health information provider or health information user or effective link with the building blocks of the Ayushman Bharat digital mission.

-The mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the unified payment interface in the payments revolution.

-Citizens will be just one click away from accessing health facilities, according to PMO.

