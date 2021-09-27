Fox News host takes on GOP Governor Greg Abbott over Trump-sponsored Texas election audit





Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday defended his state’s decision to audit the 2020 election results in some counties, a move encouraged – some would say demanded – by former President Donald Trump.

Pressed by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, who asked if the audit was “a terrible waste of taxpayer money,” the Republican governor and Trump ally said the initiative was worth it .

“There are audits of every aspect of government,” Abbott said. “We have a state auditor, there is a federal auditor for the functioning of government operations. Companies that are public companies are subject to an annual audit. Why do we audit everything in this world, but people raise their hands in concern when we audit elections, which is fundamental to our democracy? “

Texas Governor Greg Abbott defended his state’s election audit on Sunday, denying it was a waste of money or in response to pressure from former President Donald Trump. In this photo, Abbott (center) is hosting a panel discussion in the state capital on May 24, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Drew Anthony Smith / Getty Images

Abbott has denied claims that pressure from Trump led to the decision to conduct the audit. The former president sent a letter to Abbott hours before the audit was announced Thursday: “Let’s get to the bottom of the 2020 presidential scam!”

Abbott claimed on Sunday that the audit “actually started months ago because the Texas Secretary of State has an obligation to ensure that we conduct audits in the state of Texas.”

The Texas audit specifically targets the counties of Dallas, Collin, Tarrant and Harris. Only two of them, Dallas and Harris, chose Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Trump won Texas by more than 600,000 votes.

This week in Texas, various judges, including a Republican, criticized the audit, with some describing it as a ploy to maintain Trump’s favor.

“He’s a weak governor who openly and shamelessly takes his orders from a disgraced former president,” said Justice Clay Jenkins, a Democrat from Dallas County. “Governor Abbott is wasting taxpayers ‘money violating Texans’ freedom to vote, all in an effort to appease his puppeteer.”

Judge Glen Whitley, a Tarrant County Republican, added: “Conspiracy theorists who want to find all these ways or reasons why this election was not good, they might very well find something else. [to doubt]. It is time to move on.”

The audit announcement follows the controversial manual vote recount in Arizona’s Maricopa County. The county, which includes Phoenix, played a key role in Arizona’s transformation for Biden last year.

Arizona’s audit found that Biden beat Trump by a slightly larger margin than previously reported. Despite this, Trump claimed at a rally in Georgia on Saturday that the audit showed he had won.

Newsweek has contacted Abbott’s office regarding this story.

