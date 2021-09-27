Morrison denies nuclear submarines will spark an arms race





The Prime Minister told CBS’s “Face the Nation” at the end of his trip to the United States that Australia was not looking to compete in a weapon buildup with the rising superpower. Australia to acquire a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines as part of the new AUKUS Defense Pact with the United States and Great Britain. But the new submarines will not carry nuclear weapons. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia’s decision to acquire nuclear submarines should not spark an arms race with China (US Navy) (US Navy) “There has been increased militarization of the Indo-Pacific for many, many years,” said Mr. Morrison. “And we’ve seen this escalate for quite some time. And so the escalation predates our decision.” Mr Morrison said the Royal Australian Navy needed a submarine force that could give it “long range” in strategically important waters such as the South China Sea. “Australia is far from everywhere … we have to have long range and long range.” He said nuclear ships rather than conventional submarines under the canceled $ 90 billion deal with France would offer this to Australia. This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows Chinese ships anchored on the Pentecostal Reef in the disputed South China Sea on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Provided) Mr Morrison also rejected claims by journalist Margaret Brennan that Australia did not have a “target” on its back and China would feel more threatened. Instead, Mr Morrison said Australia is looking for a more strategically balanced Indo-Pacific. “Australia has every right to make decisions in our sovereign interests to secure our defenses, to work with our partners, to create a more stable region, to ensure an effective balance in the region of interest.” Despite growing tensions between Beijing and Washington over China’s military build-up, Morrison said that does not mean there will be an Indo-Pacific conflict in the next 10 years. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he remains open to talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (PA) “I certainly don’t see this as inevitable. And I think this is all completely preventable. And these issues, however, are going to be resolved primarily between the United States and China.” Australia has been subject to Chinese trade sanctions against its major export commodities – such as coal, wind and seafood – for the past 18 months as relations hit a new low. But Mr Morrison insisted he was ready to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but Beijing had shown little interest. “Well the phones are always open on our side. The doors are always open on our side already. Countries with the highest military spending in the world “There is no Australian obstacle to direct dialogue at the political level between Australia and China.”

