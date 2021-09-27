Politics
Boris Johnson plans to call on military to remedy fuel shortage at gas stations
The soldiers could be called upon to deliver fuel to gas stations, according to reports.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to send army heavy truck drivers to haul gasoline and diesel from depots to gas stations after days of panic shopping as courtyards struggled to get enough fuel, reports the PA news agency.
Mr Johnson will review the measure today, the AP said, while Transport Secretary Grant Shapps refused to rule out a call for military aid following queues at gas pumps across the country over the weekend.
Mr. Shapps has already agreed to import foreign labor as a short-term measure to alleviate the truck driver shortage, creating 5,000 three-month visas.
Read more:Oil companies take stock of fuel shortage on forecourt
The cabinet minister told the BBC the move would solve the shortfall of 100 to 200 tanker drivers, as he urged motorists to be reasonable and only refuel when needed to help reduce Queues.
The surge in demand led the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) to warn that up to two-thirds of its members, or nearly 5,500 independent outlets, were out of fuel on Sunday, with the rest partly in dry and soon exhausted.
Concern over stock depletion prompted the business secretary to act following a meeting with oil companies and retailers on Sunday.
Mr Kwarteng has chosen to temporarily exempt the industry from competition law to allow the industry to share information so that it can target areas with low fuel supply.
Citing what is known as the Downstream Petroleum Protocol, Mr Kwarteng said: While there has always been and always has been a lot of fuel in refineries and terminals, we are aware that there have been issues with the supply chains.
That is why we will adopt the protocol to ensure that industry can share vital information and work together more effectively to minimize disruption.
In a separate joint statement from Shell, ExxonMobile and Greenergy, the industry reiterated that supply pressures were caused by temporary spikes in customer demand, not a nationwide fuel shortage.
PRA Chairman Brian Madderson, who described the buying rate as frenzied, told the BBC that forecourt closures and exhausted pumps were due to outright panic buying.
He said oil companies were prioritizing filling motorway service stations, with one of those stopping points reporting a 500% increase in demand from last week, as users of the road flocked to refuel.
As part of the government’s efforts to relieve broader supply chain pressures, 5,500 foreign worker visas will also be made available to the poultry sector as it strives to ensure that a range Healthy turkey is available for Christmas dinners.
But retailers have warned the move to relax immigration rules to address supply chain concerns was too small, too late to keep store shelves fully stocked in December.
British Retail Consortium director Andrew Opie said the shortage of truck drivers means we won’t be able to put all the products on the shelves that we would have liked.
Mr Shapps said visas were only part of the government’s back-up plan, as he admitted efforts to rebuild the national freight workforce could take years.
The package includes the ambition to train an additional 4,000 truck drivers, while the military has been recruited to provide additional heavy-duty driving tests to reduce the backlog caused by pandemic lockdowns of coronavirus.
Nearly a million letters will also land on the doormats of people with heavy vehicle licenses in the coming days, prompting them to return to work now that wages have risen.
Fuel shortages at service stations will continue for at least a week, Petrol Retailers Association chairman Brian Madderson told the Mirror.
He said: We think it will last at least another week, maybe ten days.
The problem we have is that there are a finite number of tankers that can carry fuel and a finite number of drivers.
There will be a bit of a break as the panicked shoppers’ cars are full … but I don’t see a quick fix.
It will take a long time to get back to normal where all the courts have the right amount of fuel.
The UK says there is a lot of fuel in depots but not enough truck drivers to deliver it.
According to Mr. Madderson, between 50 and 90% of the courtyards are dry.
He added: “Those who are not dry are partly dry and soon wear out.
Fuel carriers are prioritizing motorway service stations, leading to a 500% increase in demand on a forecourt, the Mirror reports.
Mr. Madderson added: It has been absolutely horrible. We have heard of altercations, swear words, horns.
It’s just total frustration, which I share, but mine is more directed at the Government.
It’s a complete mess and I’m putting this right at Grant Shapps’ door.
