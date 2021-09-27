Country enters extraordinary new phase: PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat digital mission | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat digital mission via video conference, describing it as a new and extraordinary phase the country is entering today. This mission, he said, has the power to bring about revolutionary changes in India’s healthcare facilities. Read also | PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat digital mission today Recalling the launch of Ayushman Bharat in 2018, Prime Minister Modi expressed his joy during the deployment of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission three years later. He also said that this program will benefit the poor and the middle class the most by eliminating all the problems they face in getting medical treatment. This initiative has enabled India to administer nearly 900 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that even advanced countries do not have such technology. It will bring together all the players in the healthcare field on a single platform and also help a patient to connect with a doctor who speaks the same language, he added. PM Modi also drew an analogy between tourism and health. Today is also World Tourism Day. You must be wondering what the connection is between health and tourism. But there is. Tell me, will tourists like to visit a place that does not have emergency health services? He asked. Read also | World Tourism Day 2021: Know Its History, Meaning and Theme The PM then spoke about the reach of the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), saying that no other country has such a large digital infrastructure as India, which has around 800 million internet users. and around 430 million bank accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana. Ayushman Bharat’s digital mission: Prime Minister Modi announced the Ayushman Bharat digital mission during his Independence Day speech last year. It was then implemented in six EU territories as a pilot project. The key elements of this system, also called the National Digital Health Mission or the Digital Health Mission PM, are a health identity card for each citizen, a register of health professionals and registers of health establishments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-launches-ayushman-bharat-digital-mission-101632721327881.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos