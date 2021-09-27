Residents Believe Metro Phase 2 May Reduce Traffic Chaos in Jaipur | Jaipur News





JAIPUR: Despite spending several million rupees for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the state government has been sitting on the Jaipur Metro Phase II project for over seven years now. The project was proposed to improve traffic on Tonk Road. In the absence of mass public transport, traffic conditions have deteriorated and the city is still not prepared to transport common people, including students. Many students who have appeared for REET say that good Metro connectivity would have been helpful. Chandrika Kanwar, a midshipman, said: Most of the buses were full and we had to walk a long time to get home. I live in Barkatnagar with my sister and my center is in VKI. A good transportation system would have been beneficial to us. Commuters using cars on arterial roads believe they can switch to the metro if proper connectivity is provided. cmmuter Imran Khan said, I have a garage in Ambabari. I face long jams at night. A metro is needed on time because the traffic in the city has increased in multiple ways. A survey conducted by Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation (JMRC) in 2018 found that the city has 470 cars per thousand inhabitants, the need for metro trains on this route is increasing. A JMRC official said: The average travel speed has fallen to less than 20 km / h. The average travel speed in the city’s non-commercial areas increased from 28 km / h in 2009 to 18 km / h in 2018. In the absence of an efficient public transport system, thousands of office workers and residents have switched to other means of transport, which has led to a decline in the share of public transport in the city. A retired JDA engineer, who wished not to be quoted, said: “About 890 vehicles are added to the city’s roads every day. The share of public transport, which was around 31% in 2009, fell to 18% in 2018. The government should soon work on the construction of a metro. The subway on Tonk Road is the need of the hour as the Rush Hour by Directional Traffic (PHPDT) is approximately 20,500 vehicles for the proposed corridor. The investigation also indicates that once the corridor is built, it would carry 3.75 lakh of commuters. In addition, the metro corridor would avoid the emission of at least 5.6 tonnes lakh. According to experts, extending the metro corridor is essential to increase ridership. Over the past three years, JMRC has extended the corridor by approximately 3 km.

