Taliban problem not working, Jokowi must act





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Deputy Director of Virtue who is also the daughter of the late Gus Dur,Anita wahid mentioned the strong support for 57 KPK agents, who is three days away from being officially sacked, proves that the public has not been deceived by the Taliban’s slander. According to Anita, the Taliban issue was used to confuse polarized society due to the 2019 presidential election to defend the 57 KPK employees who were laid off. However, in reality, the problem does not work. “The strong public support today for the 57 employees of the KPK proves that the people are not influenced by the slanderous fabrications of Talibanism,” Anita said in an official statement released Monday. CNNIndonesia.com received, Monday (9/27). Anita said that this strong support must be answered by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in order to take action against the dismissal of Firli Bahuri. According to him, the condition of the eradication of corruption is increasingly worrying. Moreover, the decline in the quality of Indonesian democracy that has recently become a scourge, Anita said, comes from the KPK. “The support of the population in various sectors for the 57 employees of the KPK should lead the Head of State to take firm measures to strengthen the KPK. Not the other way around,” he said. Anita said the polarized state of society has been exploited by corrupt political elites by playing the Taliban issue in order to weaken efforts to root out corruption. “The issue of Talibanism aims to weaken the support of the people, by intimidating people who are afraid of the issue of terrorism,” Anita said. JokowiJangan TutupKuping Meanwhile, public virtue researcher Mohamad Hikari urged President Joko Widodo to listen to the aspirations of the Indonesian Student Executive Council (BEM SI), which today held a demonstration to protest the dismissal of 57 KPK employees. . He recalled that in three days, the 57 KPK employees who were expelled would be disrespectfully dismissed and violate various administrative procedures. “In three days, the employees of KPK will be completely dismissed in an unethical manner, violating the governance of the government administration and violating human rights,” Hikari said. According to Hikari, the findings of the National Human Rights Commission and the Indonesian Ombudsman were more than sufficient for Jokowi to overturn the decision to fire 57 KPK employees. This step, Hikari said, must be done by Jokowi in the public interest. On the other hand, based on the latest law, the president’s position is above the KPK. “The president therefore has the power to overturn the decision to fire 57 employees of KPK,” he said. Previously, hundreds of students from various Indonesian campuses stormed the KPK building in Kuningan, south Jakarta. They called on President Jokowi to reverse the decision to lay off 57 KPK employees. (from / from)



