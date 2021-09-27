Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Politics
After last month’s rally, experts suggest investors make timely profits and avoid aggressive buying. According to them, the next resistance on the Nifty 50 is expected at 18,000, with support at 17,600. MC Insider: Regulation games, a CM turns to God, a job to die for and more Ministerial committees set up to review the list of GST exemptions and identify sources of evasion New German government expected to maintain close ties with India: Envoy Walter J Lindner The Flosil group expands in India and abroad to become a multinational Can Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar bring change to Congress? Cracks in the International Space Station: NASA and Boeing help Russia IQOO Z5 price in India, specifications announced; a smartphone will go on sale during the sale of the great Indian festival of Amazon Big Banks Line Up To Offer Low Rates On Home Loans This Holiday Season: Should We Change? German election results point to messier politics and weaker leadership after Angela Merkel Extract from the book | “My whole life: work, family and our future” by Indra Nooyi Google turns 23 and celebrates this day with a special birthday doodle Top Areas to Park Your Money – Part 1 MC Insider: Regulation games, a CM turns to God, a job to die for and more Ministerial committees set up to review the list of GST exemptions and identify sources of evasion New German government expected to maintain close ties with India: Envoy Walter J Lindner The Flosil group expands in India and abroad to become a multinational Can Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar bring change to Congress? Cracks in the International Space Station: NASA and Boeing help Russia IQOO Z5 price in India, specifications announced; a smartphone will go on sale during the sale of the great Indian festival of Amazon Big Banks Line Up To Offer Low Rates On Home Loans This Holiday Season: Should We Change? German election results point to messier politics and weaker leadership after Angela Merkel Extract from the book | “My whole life: work, family and our future” by Indra Nooyi Google turns 23 and celebrates this day with a special birthday doodle Top Areas to Park Your Money – Part 1 Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl? Thank you for voting Sansera Eng See profile
New trends
name
Price
Switch
% variation
Indiabulls Hsg
233.40
7.55
3.34
Sbi
446.85
6.10
1.38
ntpc
126.65
2.40
1.93
Rec.
151.40
-1.20
-0.79
YOUR OPINION
Snapshot of the IPO
Equity
Type
Issue price
Size of the problem
Lot size
Open problem
Problem Close
Aditya Birla Su View profile
Initial Public Offering
695
2702.16 – 2768.
20
29-09
01-10
View profile
SME IPO
69
5.18
2000
27-09
30-09
Jainam Ferro View profile
SME IPO
70
19.61
2000
28-09
30-09
Shri Venkatesh View profile
SME IPO
40
11.71
3000
29-09
01-10
Equity
Issue price
Registration date
Open announcement
Announcement Close
% quotation gains
CMP
Current earnings%
Platinum
92
16-09
110.00
104.90
02.14
122.70
33.37
Naapbooks
74
15-09
73.90
74.00
0
69.50
-6.08
Vijaya diagnosis
531
14-09
542.30
619.30
16.63
580.25
9.27
Organic AMI
610
14-09
902.00
934.55
53.2
1,254.70
105.69
Scheme
Fund Category
Info
Purchase order
Opening date
Closing date
No NFO details available.
Equity
Type
Issue price
Size of the problem
Lot size
Subscription
Open problem
Problem Close
Initial Public Offering
734
1265.73 – 1282.
0
11.47
14-09
16-09
SME IPO
78
40
0
15-09
20-09
SME IPO
82
25.98 – 26.61
0
15-09
17-09
SME IPO
111
2.37
0
16-09
20-09
Company Name
Last prize
Switch
Market capitalization
Net sales
Net profit
Assets
After last month’s rally, experts suggest investors make timely profits and avoid aggressive buying. According to them, the next resistance on the Nifty 50 is expected at 18,000, with support at 17,600.
