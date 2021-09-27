Trapped in a quagmire





In a sudden turnaround, which is seen as a major shift in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s (PMIK) shift in stance towards the United States. Recall that in recent times, the PMIK and other Pakistani leaders, both military and political, have been more than vocal in their scathing criticism of the United States for its alleged mismanagement of developments related to Afghanistan and a hasty withdrawal. . This development is seen as a step to assuage the hurt feelings of the United States. And, Pakistan may realize that too many bites from the United States can prove to be vastly counterproductive. Surprisingly, just before this about-face, Imran Khan officially lambasted the United States, quite vehemently in his interview with the New York Times, in other international print media as well as in major American news channels. Pakistani observers largely believe that the PMIK should take a middle course instead of becoming outright anti-American, which would be China-led. It is also assessed by reliable circles that the Pakistani Prime Minister is angered by the growing proximity to India and the development of a strategic partnership with the United States, especially in the wake of the recent Taliban takeover. and other allied events.

Pakistan is also trying to balance its relations with the United States given (i) Indian Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States to meet with President Joe Biden to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, in particular in the context of developing the QUAD partnership and promoting a functioning counterterrorism relationship with the United States given the Islamic terror threatening the world at large after the push for a victory by the Taliban and (ii) Pakistan Also seems to have been a bit disturbed by India and Saudi Arabia moving closer together, as seen in the latest successful and inaugural visit by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to India and the held a wide range of talks with the Indian Foreign Minister, key Foreign Ministry officers, the security establishment and even the Indian Prime Minister. Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar called the Indo-Saudi talks very meaningful and the two sides specifically discussed Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific, both renewing their strategic partnership advisory agreement which was signed between the two countries in 2019. New Delhi and Riyadh have, over the past two years, improved their relations more substantially by focusing on the areas of security, culture , consular services, health and human resources. Such a dynamic of developing long-term equations between Saudi Arabia and India is certainly a formidable factor in disrupting Pakistan’s foreign policy goals, as Pakistan has always perceived and asserted that it was a great deal. closer to Saudi Arabia than India because Islam is a common religion and also for Saudi Arabia’s proactive leadership role within the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Sadly, however, Saudi Arabia is a strong ally of India, regardless of the general misconception that India could never be Riyadh’s friend. Such realistic characteristics must have made Pakistan even more uncomfortable, causing it to question itself to avoid alienation from the United States.

Pakistan, meanwhile, continues to drift into the quagmire for several other multiple reasons. Just before the New Zealand-Pakistan cricket match could take off last week, New Zealand suddenly canceled the trip, citing specific information that the New Zealand cricket team was not safe on Pakistani soil due to terrorist threats. While the PMIK, frustrated by the insult, defended its ISI intelligence service as one of the best in the world, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden claimed to have made a credible contribution suggesting possible harm to New Zealand cricketers. Zealander. Neutral security agents have authoritatively asserted that New Zealand’s intelligence services were recently correct in their threat assessment and preventive actions, based on intelligence when a Sri Lankan Islamic radical was apprehended in the aftermath of his terrorist attacks in Auckland, New Zealand. This sudden withdrawal from the Pakistan cricket team which has always claimed to be safe has a definite reason for Pakistan to be angry and disheartened at such marginalization. Either way, pretending that the ISI is one of the best intelligence outfits is just a fantasy.

Meanwhile, prominent Pakistani academic and political columnist Naveed Aman Khan in a recent article warned the world against the activities of the Haqqani Network in Afghanistan and Pakistan for its active links with ISIS due to what he describes it as their strategic and tactical convergence. He further warned in his column that Pakistan should not extend its support for the Taliban in Afghanistan as it has the potential to bring all other terrorist groups together under one roof. However, the silver lining this columnist pointed out is a wave of optimism that the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Taliban romance seems to end in a matter of weeks and months at most. Such an assessment might be far-fetched, but it does not deserve to be dismissed completely. Naveed Khan also hopes that Islamic radicalism can eventually be rejected by the Pakistani people in general, as shown by the three-year reign of Imran Khan where, despite all his assurances, he has not been able to implement. “Riasat-e-Madina”. To support his argument, Naveed cites the total incapacity of General Zia Ul Haq, who did not apply “Nizam-e-Mustafa”, during his 11-year tenure. All of these factors, seen through the prism of a holistic picture, indicate that Pakistan needs to be more outspoken and impartial in its pursuit of foreign and internal policies, especially in its relations with Afghanistan and, more importantly, the states. -United.

The author is a retired IPS officer, security analyst and former national security adviser to the Prime Minister of Mauritius. Opinions expressed are personal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.millenniumpost.in/opinion/trapped-in-a-quagmire-454289 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos