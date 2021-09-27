Britain’s fuel crisis: Boris Johnson plans to send army to drive tankers

Boris Johnson is believed to be considering sending troops to drive tankers after days of panic buying, as gas stations in many areas have dried up.

multiple reports suggest Mr Johnson will consider on Monday whether to follow this up with the drastic step of sending the military to drive tankers, as the frantic buying adds to fuel supply problems caused by the shortage. truck drivers.

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps declined to rule out a request for military assistance after queues for pumps continued across the country over the weekend.

But the fuel industry warns that enlisting in the military to deliver fuel to gas stations alone will not lead to shortages on the forecourt.

Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) President Brian Madderson confirmed that training had taken place in the background for military personnel.

But he warned that this was not an absolute panacea and that there was no single lever that government and industry could pull to resolve the crisis.

With long lines at gas stations continuing over the weekend, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday that he was temporarily suspending competition laws to allow industry to share information in order that it can target areas with low fuel supplies.

The move came after Mr Johnson said the government was creating 5,000 three-month visas for foreign truck drivers in a bid to ease pressure on carriers who have been blamed for the problems.

A statement from Shell, ExxonMobile and other industry bodies again insisted there was no nationwide fuel shortage and that supply pressures were the result of temporary spikes in fuel. customer demand.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson should consider sending the military to drive tankers amid panic buying shortage

But with no immediate sign of easing the problem, Mr Johnson would hold a series of meetings to consider whether to activate the military for Operation Escalin.

However, Mr Madderson said it wasn’t just about moving supplies to gas stations as the drivers had to load their tanks onto the terminal gantry, which was skilled work.

There has been background training for military personnel, he told the BBC Radio 4s Today program.

But this may be limited to moving the tanker truck by articulated truck from point A to point B.

One of the challenges is loading, and tanker drivers currently load their own tanks on terminal gantries, and then most deliver to the forecourt.

Tonight I activated the downstream petroleum protocol which temporarily exempts the fuel industry from competition laws so that we can optimize supply. It will now be easier for businesses to share information and prioritize fuel delivery to areas most in needhttps://t.co/w3zV4CGpLC Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) September 26, 2021

This is skilled work and we will be working with government and industry to see how we can best move it forward.

He said he hoped the oil companies would be able to find additional staff to help load the gantry.

He added, however: It’s not an absolute panacea.

There is not a single lever that will be pulled by the government and the industry that will resolve this situation. It is a question of small levers, each contributing a little to move forward.

The panic-buying spree was sparked last week after BP’s concerns leaked that the shortage of truck drivers could impact its ability to track fuel deliveries.

Government urges drivers to buy fuel normally

The surge in demand led the PRA to warn that up to two-thirds of its members, or nearly 5,500 independent outlets, were out of fuel on Sunday, the rest of them partly dry. and soon exhausted.

For Labor, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the transport industry had warned of the driver shortage for months, but ministers simply ignored them.

She told ITV Good Morning Britain: Since last year I have been meeting and discussing with the Road Haulage Association and the carriers about some of the issues ahead.

close



A gas station in Sheffield which is closed due to lack of fuel

The government ignored these issues, which is why we are now facing the situation where people go to supermarkets and see shortages of goods on the shelves, and why they line up at gas stations and cannot fill up.

It is not acceptable, it is a disconnected and complacent government.

Meanwhile, Edwin Atema of the Dutch union FNV, which represents drivers across Europe, said the offer of temporary visas would not be enough to attract drivers to the UK.

In the short term, I think it will be a dead end, he told the Today show.

So more is needed, and I think the EU workers we’re talking to won’t go to the UK on a short-term visa to help the UK out of the shit they’ve got themselves- same created.