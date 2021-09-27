PM Khan shares images from ancient Buddhist temple





Prime Minister Imran Khan shared images from a Takht-i-Bhai Buddhist temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday. The images have gained popularity on social media.

Speaking to Twitter, he uploaded the images of the historic temples, possibly in an effort to promote the area.

The ancient ruins of a Buddhist temple in Takhtbhai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are part of Gandhara’s rich Pakistani heritage, the prime minister tweeted.

The ancient ruins of a Buddhist temple in Takhtbhai, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa – part of Pakistan’s rich Gandharan heritage. pic.twitter.com/J23ZZS9Htf

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) September 26, 2021

As a result, Twitteratis responded with praise for the place as it showcases Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.

Most importantly, Takht-i-Bhai, also known as the Original Thrones, is inscribed on the World Heritage List. Moreover, architects consider it to be the best structured Buddhist monasteries in Gandhara district.

Perched about 150 meters at the top of a small hill and known to be the heart of Gandharan civilization, the temples attract tourists, historians, archaeologists and Buddhists from all over the world. In addition, the site is a symbol of architectural complexity.

Read more: Pakistan Tourism Summit: Fawad urges media to play positive role

KP government pledged to preserve historic sites

Earlier this year, former SAPM Zulfiqar Bukhari said the government is improving infrastructure for religious tourist sites across Pakistan.

He spoke to media representatives after having an informal discussion with the delegation of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks in Takht-i-Bahi, KP.

Likewise, SAPM said the government is developing infrastructure in cooperation with the World Bank as part of the government’s religious tourism policy.

He said that according to Prime Minister Khan’s vision, the government is currently working on the creation of a sacred Buddhist path. The trail will include the most revered Buddhist heritage sites in Pakistan.

Read more: PM Khan to inaugurate heritage trail at 11th-century Nandana Fort

Attacks on Pakistani Buddhist Heritage

While Prime Minister Khan’s government is committed to preserving these historic sites, many Pakistanis do not share the same sentiments.

Calling Buddhism un-Islamic, locals frequently destroy Buddhist statues. To clarify, in July construction workers vandalized an ancient Buddhist statue found in the Takht-i-Bhai area of ​​Pakistan’s Mardan district.

Calling the idol anti-Islamic, the men smashed the statue into pieces. Video of the incident went viral on social media, showing construction workers destroying the idol with a hammer and expressing resentment towards it.

The same ruins that your compatriots in madarasa chhap destroyed again by destroying the buddha statue because it was considered un-islamic .., pic.twitter.com/uNtaMLthmC

– INFERNO (@TheAngryLord) September 26, 2021

However, after that, authorities arrested the men involved in the incident.

