All Parties in the Congress Family Should Unite to Defeat Narendra Modi, Says Luizinho Faleiro | Goa News







I am a member of Congress and would like to see a bigger picture, all parties in Congress are coming together and fighting the next parliamentary election. And I will do my best to make this dream come true, he told reporters after meeting with a group of his supporters made up mostly of elected officials from various panchayats in Navelim constituency where he told them about his decision. . @MamataOfficial is a symbol of women’s empowerment. she fights division forces and poses a direct challenge to https://t.co/JJx1VM7zU4 – Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) 1632732554000 MARGAO: Former Goa Chief Minister and outgoing Navelim MP Luizinho Faleiro said his decision to leave Congress and join Trinamool Congress arose out of his dream of bringing together all parties in the Congress family and to fight against the next legislative elections in order to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.I am a member of Congress and would like to see a bigger picture, all parties in Congress are coming together and fighting the next parliamentary election. And I will do my best to make this dream come true, he told reporters after meeting with a group of his supporters made up mostly of elected officials from various panchayats in Navelim constituency where he told them about his decision. I interacted with my constituents in Navelim; they are my family, and it was important for me to seek their blessing https://t.co/KuEa12fpL2 – Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) 1632725982000 He said that even if he was quitting the Congress party, that didn’t mean he was severing ties with what he called the Congressional family. I, Luizinho Faleiro, hereby resign from my seat in the House of September 27, 2021. I thank the people https://t.co/4zHpnNm6qI – Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) 1632727270000 I have been a member of Congress for 40 years and will continue to be a member of the Congress family. The family must come together if we are to fight Modi. Of the four parties in Congress, it was Mamata who fought hard for Modi and their behemoth (in West Bengal), he said.

The former chief minister of Goa said Goa needs people like Mamata to help the state come out of difficult times.

The Mamata formula won. Mamata was able to stand up (against Modi). She is a street fighter. We Goa are also going through difficult times. He needs those fighters who are also on the same page, with the same ideology, the same principles, policies and programs, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/goa/all-parties-of-congress-family-should-come-together-to-defeat-narendra-modi-tmcs-luizinho-faleiro/articleshow/86551539.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos