Meet Sumona Guha, the Only Indian-American on Biden’s Team When He Met PM Modi | Latest India News





When Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Joe Biden during his three-day visit to the United States, a number of senior US officials were in attendance. But there was only one American Indian who was part of that meeting – Sumona Guha – who was appointed Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia by Biden after taking over the Presidency of the States. -United. She was also part of the high-level entourage of US Vice President Kamala Harris when he met Prime Minister Modi. Guha was co-chair of the South Asian Foreign Policy Task Force on the Biden-Harris Campaign. According to the US State Department, before joining the top post, Guha worked in the secretary’s policy planning division. Previously, she worked as a senior advisor in the Office of the Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan. Guha also served as Special Advisor for National Security Affairs in the Office of the Vice President, Foreign Affairs Officer in the United States Senate and Special Assistant to the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs. According to her LinkedIn profile, Guha is a graduate of Georgetown and Johns Hopkins University. She started her career as an economist in 1996 in the Office of National Drug Control Policy and the latest update shows her current position as senior vice president at Albright Stonebridge Group, according to the LinkedIn profile. Biden, who was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20 this year, made history by appointing at least 55 American Indians to key positions in his administration, ranging from his speechwriter to almost every wing of government. Almost half of them are women and a significant number of them work in the White House. So far, the Obama-Biden administration (2009-2017) has the distinction of appointing the largest number of Indian-Americans of all administrations. During the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden, Guha was among the most senior American officials such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the President’s Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs. Kurt Campbell and Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu. President Biden had said earlier this year that the American Indians were taking control of the United States.

