Boris Johnson will meet with a group of families bereaved by the coronavirus – more than a year after promising to do so.

The Prime Minister will hold a private meeting with members of the Covid-19 Bereved Families for Justice group in Downing Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Families have requested that it be held outdoors with social distancing.

They will share how their loved ones caught the virus and died, and will reiterate their calls for a public inquiry.

Boris Johnson (Michael M Santiago / PA)

It will come 398 days after Mr Johnson said he would ‘of course’ meet people bereaved by the pandemic.

Group co-founder Jo Goodman – whose father Stuart, 72, has died – said: “It has been over a year since the Prime Minister first announced that he would meet with us, and during this period, more than 100,000 people across the country have lost their lives with Covid19.

“One of the most difficult parts of the pandemic for us has been seeing new families joining in every week with the same pain and heartbreak that we have experienced and stories terribly similar to ours.

“We first called for a rapid review last summer so that lessons can be learned from the deaths of our loved ones to protect others, and we can’t help but think if we had been listened to at that time. there, other lives could have been spared.

“We hope the Prime Minister will listen to us tomorrow and begin the process to launch the investigation immediately, while ensuring that the perspective of bereaved families is at the heart of his heart.

“Most importantly, we hope that by sharing our stories, we can help protect other families from the suffering and tragedy we have been through.