Will have to keep political differences aside for Karachi: PM Imran – Pakistan





Karachi: Emphasizing the importance of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), Prime Minister Imran Khan hopes that Sindh will remain committed to the project and cooperate with the federal government.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of KCR, the Prime Minister said that every country in the world has a city that leads its prosperity and growth and for Pakistan it is Karachi.

“Karachi, which is of immense importance, has experienced a decline due to several issues affecting the whole country,” Khan said.

The Prime Minister said that the transport system plays a huge role in the development of a country, adding that KCR is a big step towards its realization. “The second biggest problem in Karachi is water scarcity. The K-4 project will help solve this problem,” he added.

PM will launch KCR project on Monday

Khan’s statement comes as his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), remains at odds with the Sindh government, led by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), on several issues.

However, Khan said the federal government and the Sindh government will have to work together, keeping aside their political differences for the development of Karachi.

Despite the political differences, we will have to move forward for the good of our country and Sindh. It is all interconnected. The federal government cannot do some things on its own, while the Sindh government cannot do some things on its own without the support of the centers, the PTI chief said.

Khan also called on Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to reconsider the Bundal Island project, adding that Sindh would benefit.

This will bring profits, jobs and relieve pressure from Karachi, the prime minister added.

In line with the vision of the federal government, the circular railway is not only rehabilitated, but also extended and modernized.

The 30 KCR stations will link residential, industrial and office areas. The project is expected to be completed in three years at a cost of Rs207 billion.

Projects under the Karachi transformation plan: Ministry of Planning for the use of the amount of the settlement of Bahria

The KCR track will be built without level crossings over which trains would run at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour. It would carry nearly half a million passengers per day.

Karachi, nicknamed the City of Lights due to its economic activity, has generally been deprived of civic amenities such as clean water, roads, transport, municipal governance, sanitation, infrastructure, vocational training and all other facilities considered basic and conducive. for business.

In the limelight, Karachis’ public transport sector was on the verge of collapse. Amid massive population and urban migration, the city’s transport system has become unsustainable.

Referring to Karachi’s transformation plan announced last year, the prime minister said the federal and provincial governments have decided to upgrade the city.

“This plan is not only important for Karachi, but also for Pakistan. Karachi is a city which can attract investment from all over the world, but for this basic infrastructure is needed.”

