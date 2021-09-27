The Comey Rule Cast: Who’s In The Donald Trump Drama? | Television and radio | Show biz & TV





The Comey Rule: Donald Trump Drama Series Trailer

The Comey Rule was featured on screen following the release of the book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership which was written by former FBI Director James Comey. In the two-part drama, viewers get a glimpse of what happened before the 2016 presidential election and how former President Trump held onto power in the first months after his inauguration. . Airing on Showtime in America, the miniseries is available to members of Amazon Prime Video and NOW TV in the UK. Here’s everything you need to know about who’s in the cast.

Who is part of the cast of The Comey Rule? James Comey played by Jeff Daniels

Leading the cast is The Newsroom star and Dumb and Dumber actor Jeff Daniels as the lead character, Comey.

The former FBI director held his post from 2013 to 2017 when he was sacked by the president as Trump became the focus of an investigation to determine whether there had been Russian interference during his campaign. electoral.

Based on the book he wrote, the miniseries documents Comey’s duties under the Trump administration and it then details what it was like to work for the president.

The drama’s writer and director Billy Ray explained that Daniels was the only person to take on such a role in the series.

“You know the guy is telling you the truth. With someone as polarizing as Comey, it’s a big hire. Jeff is someone America has trusted before,” he said. told IndieWire.

The Comey Rule Cast: Who’s In The Donald Trump Drama? (Image: Show time)

The Comey Rule: James Comey is played by Jeff Daniels and Donald Trump was played by Brendan Gleeson (Image: Showtime) President Donald Trump played by Brendan Gleeson

Playing the role of the 45th President of the United States of America, Brendan Gleeson, best known for his roles in blockbuster films such as Harry Potter and Braveheart.

Gleeson’s televised work saw him play former War Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the drama Into The Storm.

Confronting Trump played a central role in the drama, as Gleeson had to play a man who was examined under a microscope for firing Comey.

Speaking of playing Trump, Gleeson said, “I wasn’t sure I learned anything about him from what was there. Because this is really Comey’s story; this is not an exploration of Donald Trump.

“I knew that stuff about his public personality; I didn’t really understand his private motives beyond politics or anything anymore,” he told Deadline.

The Comey Rule: James Comey and Donald Trump take center stage in the drama (Image: Showtime)

Sally Yates played by Holly Hunter

Holly takes on the role of Yates, who was Acting Attorney General in January 2017, in the early days of the Trump administration.

After 10 days, she was fired from her post for insubordination because she agreed with the sanction of Executive Order 13769 which temporarily banned refugees from America.

The former attorney general returned to private practice after leaving her post as she was being considered a candidate for her old post when Joe Biden became president.

Hunter is best known for her roles in Hollywood blockbusters such as The Piano, Broadcast News and The Incredibles.

Andrew McCabe played by Michael Kelly

The former FBI Deputy Director is played by Michael Kelly, whose other roles include Doug Stamper in House of Cards and Agent Ron Goddard in The Sopranos.

Kelly plays a man who was the Deputy Director of the FBI from 2016 to 2018 and when Comey was fired as the Director he temporarily took on the role.

Just a day before he was supposed to retire, McCabe was removed from his post by authorities following reports that he leaked information to the Wall Street Journal about the Clinton Foundation investigation.

Donald Trump: FULL profile on former president (Image: GETTY) Patrice Comey played by Jennifer Ehle

Jennifer Ehle plays the wife of former FBI Director Comes, who makes regular appearances in the book and throughout the series.

The actual couple have been married since 1987 and have a child together, their daughter Maurene Comey.

Viewers might recognize Jennifer from her roles in the 1995 miniseries Pride and Prejudice and The King’s Speech.

Rod Rosenstein played by Scoot McNairy

Scoot McNairy stars as Rosentein in the two-part drama, who was the deputy attorney general after Yates was sacked.

The real character had the role for two years after his appointment in 2017 and he stepped down from the post in May 2019.

He was instrumental in sacking Comey from the FBI, having written the note Trump sent to the former FBI director.

McNairy is best known for playing roles in films such as 12 Years a Slave, Gone Girl, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

James Clapper played by Jonathan Banks

Known for his roles in films such as Beverley Hills Cop and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Jonathan Banks plays Clapper in the miniseries.

Clapper was the former director of national intelligence and was instrumental in Barack Obama’s tenure as president.

Before resigning his post towards the end of Obama’s term, Clapper was charged with perjury.

It was claimed he told a congressional committee that the National Security Agency failed to collect data from millions of Americans in 2013 following a telephone metadata investigation.

Peter Strzok played by Steven Pasquale

Steven Pasquale plays Strzok, a man who confronted Trump and led the investigation into Russian interference during the presidential campaign.

However, he was removed from the FBI when it was discovered he had criticized the President in private text messages.

Pasquale is best known for his roles in television shows such as Six Feet Under and Rescue Me, in which he played the role of Sean Garrity for 93 episodes.

Lisa Page performed by Oona Chaplin

Page is played by Oona Chaplin, who was instrumental in the firing of Strzok as she was the one he shared the text messages with.

Chaplin is best known for starring in films such as The Devil’s Double and her television work includes programs such as Game of Thrones in which she played Talisa Maegyr.

Trisha Anderson played by Amy Seimetz

Amy Seimetz plays Anderson, whose role on the series sees her playing an FBI agent investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

While preparing for the role, Seimetz said in an interview with Newsweek, “I think anyone can attest to making sure you can say the words. It’s legal language, and there are words that you don’t use.

“It’s an entirely new language, you know? It was a lot of memorization and it made it feel like I knew what I was talking about.

Seimetz is best known for playing roles in TV shows such as Stranger Things, The Girlfriend Experience, and Sweet Tooth.

The Comey Rule is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and NOW TV.

