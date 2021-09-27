Performance satisfaction survey is used in the evaluation of improvements made by Jokowi

Merdeka.com – Presidential Special Communications Staff Fadjroel Rachman said the release of the Indonesian Political Indicators Survey shows President Joko Widodo’s efforts (Jokowi) in strengthening government performance has been successful.

He explained that based on a survey, 81.5% of the public was satisfied with the government’s performance in tackling the pandemic through health protocols and 77.6% of the public felt that the government was firm through health protocol policies.

“President Joko Widodo continues to make the performance of government institutions the key to successful management of the Covid-19 pandemic. As for some of the shortcomings revealed by the investigation, this is an assessment future improvements, “Fadjroel said in a statement. written statement, Monday (9/27).

He said that from the start, Jokowi said people were his main interest. Former Governor of DKI Jakarta was prepared to risk his political reputation.

“‘As long as it is for the people, as long as it is for the country, I bet my political reputation’. President Joko Widodo’s sacrifices regarding political reputation have yielded results which now benefit all Indonesians,” said he declared.

This can be seen, he said, where the transmission of the Covid-19 pandemic can be controlled and the social and economic activities of the community are restored, productive and growing through the discipline of health protocols. Not only that, Jokowi also said that he had fulfilled his constitutional obligations and continued to uphold the principle of security of persons.

“President Joko Widodo has fulfilled his constitutional obligations and continues to uphold the principle that the security of persons is the supreme law,” he said.

Previously, the level of public satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had declined compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, public satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance reached 70%, it is now only 58%.

This finding is based on the results of the Indonesian Political Indicators survey conducted from September 17 to 21, 2021.

“Before the pandemic, around 72.70 percent were satisfied with the performance of the president. So the trend is still downward,” Indonesian Policy Indicators executive director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said on Sunday (9/26).

Looking at it from the demographic side, Burhanuddin said, the older people are, the more satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance increases. However, the higher the level of public education, the lower the satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance.

“In terms of income, the lower the income, the higher the level of satisfaction with the president. While the income is over 4 million rupees, the satisfaction is only 53.6%,” said Burhanuddin .

He also noted that supporters of Jokowi and Ma’ruf Amin in the 2019 presidential election, they tend to be more satisfied with the president’s performance, the figure reaching 66.5%. While the supporters Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno in 2019, only 50.9% were satisfied with Jokowi’s performance.

According to Burhanuddin, public satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance is linked to the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) to reduce the rate of transmission of Covid-19. The community sees the policy as having a positive impact on the health sector.

“This PPKM is perceived positively from the point of view of the health dimension but from an economic point of view, the perceptions of the people questioned are bad. , the highest law in the state is life, although its effect reaches public satisfaction against the president, ”he said.

Indonesian Political Indicators conducted a public assessment survey on pandemic management, economic recovery and democracy with 1,200 respondents. Respondents were randomly selected from a random sample of face-to-face surveys conducted from March 2018 to June 2021.

Of the 1,200 respondents, the margin of error is approximately 2.9% with a confidence level of 95%. The sample comes from all provinces. Telephone survey. [gil]