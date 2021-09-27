Politics
Explanation: What is behind the power crisis in China?
BEIJING, Sept.27 (Reuters) – China is in the throes of an energy crisis as a coal supply shortage, tougher emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed up prices for fuel. coal at record levels and triggered widespread restrictions on use.
HOW LONG IS THERE A PROBLEM WITH THE POWER SUPPLY IN CHINA?
Restrictions on the use of electricity in homes have only just come into effect. However, China’s massive industrial base has struggled with sporadic increases in electricity prices and restrictions on use since at least March, when provincial authorities in Inner Mongolia ordered heavy industry, including a aluminum smelter, reduce usage so that the province can meet its energy consumption target. for the first trimester.
In May, manufacturers in the southern province of Guangdong, a major exporting power, encountered similar demands to reduce consumption as a combination of hot weather and below-normal hydropower production strained the grid. Read more
Other large industrial areas along China’s east coast have also faced recent consumption caps and blackouts.
WHAT ARE CHINA’S ENERGY USE GOALS AND WHY DO THEY EXIST?
Chinese President Xi Jinping announced at a United Nations climate change summit in late 2020 that the country would reduce its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of gross domestic product, or carbon intensity, by more than 65% compared to 2005 levels by 2030. read more
As the world’s largest producer of carbon dioxide and other polluting gases, China’s ability to reduce emissions is seen as essential in the global fight against climate change.
Xi also pledged sharp increases in renewable energy capacity at the summit, but his carbon intensity targets have been the most followed guidelines for reducing emissions since, especially at the provincial level where local authorities have the control. responsibility for ensuring that objectives are met.
HAS ENERGY CONSUMPTION DECREASED SINCE THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THESE OBJECTIVES?
According to the country’s leading planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), only 10 of mainland China’s 30 regions have met their energy reduction targets in the first six months of 2021. read more following
In response to this collective overshoot, the NDRC in mid-September announced tougher penalties for regions that fail to meet their targets, and said it would hold local officials accountable for limiting absolute energy demand. in their regions. Read more
HAS CHINA PRODUCED LESS ENERGY IN 2021 DUE TO TARGETS?
China’s total electricity production through August 2021 was in fact 10.1% higher than the same period in 2020, and nearly 15% higher than at the same niche in 2019, utilities governments across the country increasing electricity to meet growing industrial demand.
However, along with the higher electricity production, toxic emissions increased, which exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of the year. Read more
HOW ARE REGIONS LIMITING THE POWER OF CERTAIN USERS?
Local governments in Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Yunnan and Guangdong provinces have asked factories to limit electricity consumption or cut production.
Some electricity providers have sent notices to heavy users to either shut down production during peak power periods which can run from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. or shut down operations altogether for two to three days a week.
Others have been ordered to close until further notice or on a specific date, including soybean processing plants in Tianjin, eastern China, which have been closed since September 22.
WHAT SECTORS HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY THE ENERGY SHORTAGES?
The impact on industries is vast and includes energy intensive sectors such as aluminum smelting, steelmaking, cement manufacturing and fertilizer production.
At least 15 listed Chinese companies that produce a range of materials and goods – from aluminum and chemicals to stains and furniture – have reported that their production has been disrupted by power cuts.
Residential users have also been affected, with households in parts of northeast China urged to limit the use of water heaters and microwaves to save energy. Read more
WHAT WAS BEIJING’S RESPONSE TO THE POWER CRUNCH?
The NDRC said on Friday it would work to resolve power shortages, but provided no specific details on the measures it would take. Read more
One of the main near-term challenges for Beijing is its ongoing trade dispute with Australia, the world’s second-largest coal exporter, which has dramatically reduced coal shipments to China just as local authorities have stepped up safety standards that have slowed production at Chinese coal mines following a series of accidents. Read more
Another factor is the global shortage of natural gas, as a number of major economies seek to source fuel simultaneously following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
Read more
Despite this, the State Grid Corporation of China said on Monday that it would “do everything to fight to secure electricity supply” to customers and distribute more electricity on its grid. Read more
Reporting by Shivani Singh; additional reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Gavin Maguire and Susan Fenton
