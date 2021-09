Betsy DeVos casts a surprise shadow on Donald Trump

Then-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stands alongside President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in a coronavirus update in March 2020 (Photo: JIM WATSON via Getty Images)

Former Education Department chief and former Donald Trump ally Betsy DeVos cast a heavy shadow over the former president during a Republican event in Michigan on Saturday.

DeVos didn’t mention Trump by name, but her target was clear when she warned Republicans against hanging on to just one person.

Ours is not a one-person movement, DeVos said in a speech at the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference, The Detroit Free Press reported.

The billionaire, from Michigan, said she feared political tenets had been overtaken by prominent figures and that Republican-backed policies could get lost in the reshuffle.

While in the Trump administration, DeVos adopted policies that the GOP held dear for a long time. She was a champion of funneling public money to conservative charter and religious schools via vouchers, and made it much more difficult for students to file sexual assault reports.

In his speech on Saturday, DeVos again defended the Educational Freedom Bonds in his speech and lambasted Michigan’s constitutional ban on using public money for private schools.

DeVos has resigned his post as secretary of education in the wake of the Jan.6 insurgency, accusing Trump of helping to incite violence. On Saturday, she compared her old role to a visit to the dentist and said she was happy it was over.

The Mackinac event is often a testing ground for potential GOP presidential candidates. But this year, Republicans are waiting to see if their only person, Donald Trump, shows up.

At recent rallies, his speeches to crowds of his followers looked a lot like campaign speeches, but he did not declare his candidacy.

The only thing Trump has said could prevent him from showing up is a bad call from a doctor, he said in an interview with conservative Real Americas Voice on Friday.

But I feel so good, he added.

During a visit earlier this month to a Manhattan police station, one of the officers asked Trump if he would run for president again. He replied: I know what I’m going to do, but I wasn’t supposed to talk about it yet. But I think you are going to be very happy.

The story continues

Trump said he was withholding an ad because of campaign finance laws, which, frankly, are ridiculous. The longer Trump delays in declaring he is a candidate, the more he can continue to fundraise while avoiding contribution reporting requirements.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/betsy-devos-throws-surprise-shade-235921741.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos