Target reached: deflated Tareen group





ISLAMABAD: All Federal and Punjab lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), formerly associated with the Jahangir Tareen group, have either blatantly sidestepped or quietly distanced themselves from it or reneged on their once rebellious activities .

Since their supreme leader obtained redress in cases initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after his engagement and assurance, which he held, that its members would support the Federal and Punjabi governments in the adoption of their annual budgets, he has not taken any steps to demonstrate that his team continues to be vibrant or dynamic.

After the merger, the FIA, which was vigorously pursuing cases against Tareen, told the relevant court that it was no longer interested in arresting him. This insurance was apparently part of the deal.

Due to open desertions, silent dissociation or nonchalance of its members, the group has lost the ominous weight it once possessed, threatening the Federal and Punjab governments, which could not survive without their support due to the small majority in both legislatures.

Although an official obituary has yet to be read, the group has been largely debunked. However, it is likely to emerge on the eve of the next parliamentary elections when new electoral alignments take place and defectors jump from political party to political party. One question that is often raised is whether, after so much publicly broadcast bitterness, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Tareen will once again work together with the same old coordination and collaboration in future parliamentary polls that were observed in the general elections. of 2018 and which had produced wonders for the PTI. The means provided by Tareen had greatly contributed to this achievement.

The group, if it can still be called that, has become so insignificant that there is no reference to or mentioned anywhere in the public debate. If it continues its activities at any level, it is not in the public domain because none of its members want to propagate it or have nothing to say about it.

Apparently, the main purpose of creating the cluster and the hype generated by its activities by its members was to seek or do justice for Tareen, which means slowing down his accountability to a rate where it becomes intangible and irrelevant. For all intents and purposes, that goal has been achieved – no state agency is pursuing any prosecution against him.

Punjab Assembly (MPA) member Nazir Akhtar Chohan, who was the Tareen group’s most outspoken partner, was the first to give up and shake the faction when he not only left it and swore allegiance to Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI, but also criticized Tareen, making serious allegations against him.

He transformed after a few weeks in detention for bringing outlandish accusations against an adviser to the Prime Minister.

There was a time when, after the recording of this case, he went to the police station, daring the police to arrest him. But when the weather changed quickly after the Tareens business went to sleep, the police caught him. He was annoyed by Tareen or other members of the group as he received no help when he was locked up.

Now another Multan MP and group member Tareen Salman Naeem, who defeated Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the 2018 election, changed his mind when he met Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar .

He had publicly supported Tareen. Another member of the Tareen group, Khurram Leghari, elected from Muzaffargarh, left the faction and assured his support for the PTI after meeting with Buzdar. A few months ago, he rebelled against the chief minister and joined the Tareen group. He had also resigned from his post as advisor to the chief minister and member of the price control committee due to the bureaucracy’s alleged non-cooperation.

Last month, he was arrested by Lahore police for threatening to kill a woman, who claimed he threatened to kill her in an attempt to force her to establish relations with him. He remained tame after the two sides settled their dispute. Chohans’ arrest had apparently served as a warning to Leghari who had prompted him to say goodbye to the Tareen group and join forces with the PTI.

Three other members of the Tareen group, including Noman Langrial, Abdul Haye Dasti and Khawaja Daud Sulemani, returned to the mainstream PTI while they were holding a session with Buzdar.

Members of the Tareen group continue to meet with the Chief Minister, marking their return to the PTI and abandoning their former leader. Tareen has been completely silent on this state of affairs, apparently because he doesn’t want to affect the arrangement that led to his relieving him of the criminal cases.

As the group has disappeared from public view, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has sought to attract its members on the assumption that they are elected officials, who have a say in their respective constituencies. However, he has so far failed. He wants to get as much money as possible, especially in Punjab, while he does not have such a plan in Sindh.

There is no known movement or public statement from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) demonstrating its enthusiasm in taking the constituents of the Tareen group into its fold for the next general election, although they are all from the Punjab.

