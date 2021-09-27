Indian farmers renew protests, defying Modi government :: WRAL.com

– Thousands of Indian farmers blocked traffic on major roads and railroads outside the nation’s capital on Monday, marking a year of protests against government-backed laws they say will shatter their livelihoods .

Farmers renewed their protests by calling a nationwide strike on the anniversary of the legislation’s passage. The protracted protests have posed one of the biggest political challenges for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who swept the polls for the second time in 2019.

Waving colorful flags and handing out free food, hundreds of farmers gathered on Monday at one of the protest sites on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi.

The enthusiasm we had on the first day, it’s much stronger and bigger now, said Manjit Singh, a 45-year-old farmer and protester.

Mohini Kaur, a 61-year-old New Delhi resident, visited the protest site to show her support for the farmers.

These lionhearted farmers are here today under the scorching sun. They have been exposed to rain, heat and cold, ”she said.

Protesters expressed their determination to keep the movement going, some even brought mattresses with them, camping out as the day went on.

Along the southwestern and eastern fringes of New Delhi, protesting farmers crowded the highways, choking traffic and cutting off the capital’s access to neighboring states. Police have been deployed to three main protest sites on the outskirts of the city to maintain law and order.

A coalition of farmers’ unions known as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, or United Farmers Front, called on shops, offices, factories and other institutions to close in solidarity for the 10am strike. Calls for a strike, however, seemed to go largely unanswered, with most companies continuing to operate as usual in the capital.

The government defended the legislation, saying there is a need to modernize agriculture and that the laws will boost production through private investment. But farmers say the new legislation will devastate their incomes by ending guaranteed prices and force them to sell their crops to companies at lower prices.

In neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana, which are the country’s two largest agricultural producers, thousands of protesters also blocked highways, halting traffic in some areas.

In the eastern state of Bihar, trains were stopped as farmers squatted on the tracks. Protesters also took to the streets, waving slogans against the Modi government, burning tires and blocking roads in the area. Police said some 500 protesters were arrested, but added the shutdown remained peaceful.

On Monday, in the southern city of Bangalore, hundreds of people demonstrated to protest against the government. In the southern state of Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front has called for a total shutdown, local media reported.

Opposition parties in India, including the Congress Party, supported the farmers. Senior leader Rahul Gandhi called the government an exploitative and said he stood with the farmers on Monday.

A number of talks between the government and farmers have failed to resolve the issue.

In November, farmers stepped up their movement by crouching on the outskirts of New Delhi, where they camped for nearly a year, going through a harsh winter as well as a wave of coronavirus that devastated India earlier. This year.

While the farmers’ protest movement was largely peaceful, protesters broke through police barricades in January to storm the historic Red Fort in the center of the capital. Clashes with the police left one dead and hundreds injured.

Associated Press editors Indrajit Singh in Patna and Aijaz Rahi in Bengaluru contributed.