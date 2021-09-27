Boris Johnson shows Wilfred his spitting image as the pair leave Downing Street

Boris Johnson’s son Wilfred has been described as a copy of his father, sharing his instantly recognizable blonde locks mane.

But the PM took it a step further today as the toddler was seen as his father’s mini-me in a black suit leaving Downing Street.

Mr Johnson, 57, matched his son’s outfit when he picked up the little one and placed him in the back of a police security car to leave their London home.

Wilfred is Mr Johnson’s first son with his third wife Carrie, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Last week, the Prime Minister finally admitted he was a father of six after years of speculation about how many children he had.

He said on American television that it was “a lot of hard work” to be a parent before he insisted that he “changed a lot of diapers”.

Today, little Wilfred adorably held a soft toy as he squirmed in his father’s arms. He seemed to be without Carrie, who is due to give birth on Christmas.

Mr Johnson is notoriously reluctant to discuss his often colorful private life, but let his guard down on U.S. television last week.

In an interview with NBC during his trip to New York, he first admitted he had six children – from three different relationships – although it was suggested that there may in fact be a seventh. .

The PM has a son, Wilfred, with third wife Carrie Johnson and four with second wife Marina Wheeler. He also has a daughter from a 2009 affair with journalist and art critic Helen Macintyre – although a court case in 2013 hinted that there may be a second.

Boris had never quantified the size of his family before. Speaking to the Today Morning show, he was asked if he was a father of six children, answering “yes”. When asked what it was like to be the father of a young child in power, he added, “It’s fantastic. It’s a lot of work, I’ll tell you. But I love him, I absolutely love him. I change a lot of diapers. ‘

Mr Johnson has married three times, with the previous two marriages ending in divorce after having an affair with his future wife.

The Prime Minister who once dismissed reports that he cheated as ‘an inverted piffle pyramid’ married Oxford University sweetheart Allegra Mostyn-Owen in 1987, but they divorced in 1993 after l ‘cheating with Wheeler.

In 2004, her four-year affair with journalist and company author Petronella Wyatt, daughter of Labor great Lord Wyatt, became public knowledge. She later recounted how she had an abortion and had a miscarriage.

Mr Johnson was sacked from his role as shadow arts minister by then-Tory leader Michael Howard for lying about the relationship.

Boris, pictured with his four children from his marriage to Marina, right, pictured together in London when she became QC in 2016

The following year he fathered a child with art consultant Helen Macintyre, but reconciled again with his then wife. They finally announced their plans to divorce in 2019 after his relationship with Carrie was revealed.

Boris Johnson’s second wife Marina was reportedly ‘crushed’ and their four children ‘furious’ to learn he was going to have his first child with Carrie in March 2020.

Ms Wheeler divorced Mr Johnson after he was kicked out in 2018 while claiming to be having an affair with Ms Symonds.

She would also be saddened that Boris got engaged and was tried for a baby while they were in the middle of a divorce.

Mr Johnson is believed to have tried to tell their four children Lara Lettice, 26, Milo Arthur, 24, Cassia Peaches, 22, and Theodore Apollo, 20, in person that he and Carrie were going to have a baby, born later that year.

The Prime Minister is notoriously reluctant to discuss his often colorful private life, but let his guard down on American television today by claiming he has six children.

But all of her kids would not have bothered to show up at their father’s announcement and are “furious” as they believe Carrie and Boris have reunited after an affair.

Finding out about his relationship with Carrie, who is 24 years younger than Boris, Lara told her friends that he was a selfish “b ***** d” and that all the children would have supported their mother during the divorce. .

Boris had a fifth child from an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

At first, he denied being the father and even sought a High Court injunction in 2013 to prevent his existence from becoming public. He lost, and the affair also led to the claim that there was another secret child in love.

The confusion arose from the judgment which suggested he could have had two children as a result of the affair with Ms Macintyre.

He said, “What was important was that the father’s infidelities resulted in the conception of children twice.”

Boris and Carrie’s announcement that they are getting engaged came just 11 days after his divorce settlement with Marina Wheeler was agreed in court.

The couple had been married for 27 years and had four children, with Ms Wheeler – a successful lawyer – reportedly in line to receive $ 4 million from her husband.