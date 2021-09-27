Covid-19 conditions improve, Jokowi: hospitals no longer crowded with patients





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The transmission rate Covid-19 in Indonesia remains under control after experiencing the second wave a few months ago. Thus, the government made a number of adjustments to community activities to further support the recovery of the Indonesian economy, socio-culture and education. However, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continue to remind all parts of society to remain disciplined in the execution of health protocols. “Hospitals are no longer overcrowded with Covid-19 patients, self-isolation centers are starting to loosen. Places of worship, tourist attractions began to open, and schools began to learn face to face. Stay vigilant and never be careless because Covid-19 is always lurking around us, “he tweeted via the @jokowi Twitter account, Monday (9/27/2021). In addition, the Covid-19 Handling Task Force also recalled that the threat of a third wave still exists and that prevention efforts must continue to be carried out. Meanwhile, task force spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito said Indonesia experienced 2 peaks in January and July 2021. According to him, the world is currently experiencing a third surge, so Indonesia needs to be extra vigilant in studying the pattern of the increase in Indonesian cases which is slower than the increase in global cases. ” On the model second wave where there is a 3 month gap, we have to anticipate by considering that in the next 3 months we will enter the period of Christmas and New Year holidays 2022, ”Wiku said some time ago. Hospitals are no longer crowded with Covid-19 patients, self-isolation centers are starting to relax. Places of worship, tourist attractions began to open, and schools began to learn face to face. Stay alert and never let your guard down because the Covid-19 is still lurking around us. pic.twitter.com/X4DIvmE2ue – Joko Widodo (@jokowi) September 27, 2021 Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20210927/15/1447359/kondisi-covid-19-membaik-jokowi-rumah-sakit-tak-lagi-disesaki-pasien The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos