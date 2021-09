Huawei Affair: Xi Personally Ordered and Assured Meng’s Safe Return, China Says | World news

President Xi Jinping has issued orders to deal with the case of Huawei Technologies Co. executive Meng Wanzhou, China said, as Beijing seeks to portray his release as a diplomatic victory over the United States. Secretary-General Xi Jinping has given important instructions, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing on Monday, referring to the title of 68 years as head of the ruling Communist Party. Hua did not specify what Xi specifically did, but said diplomats followed to ensure Meng received consular assistance and that solemn representations were filed with the United States and Canada, asking them drop the charges and ensure his safe return. Huawei’s chief financial officer returned to Shenzhen on Saturday after admitting to misleading HSBC Holdings Plc about the telecommunications company’s dealings with Iran, in violation of US sanctions. The deal with federal prosecutors ended a nearly three-year extradition battle in Canada as the United States sought its prosecution. At the same time, China has freed Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been held for espionage in what critics in the United States and Canada have denounced as hostage diplomacy. On Monday, Hua claimed the two cases were unrelated, saying the release of the Canadians was totally different. It is thanks to the unremitting efforts of the party and government and the full support of all Chinese people across the country that Meng Wanzhou is able to come back safe and sound, Hua said. This proves once again that Chinese citizens can count on a strong China under the leadership of the CCP to support them. Mengs’ return responds to one of China’s main demands for better relations that have deteriorated since a trade war broke out under the Trump administration. The deal comes two weeks after President Joe Biden called on Xi, frustrated by Beijing’s decision to tie progress on climate change to other demands, including his release as well as the lifting of sanctions and the removal of punitive tariffs. Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. that Ottawa learned that an agreement to release Mengs was probably about two weeks ago. The fact that a proposed deferred prosecution agreement was reached between the independently operating Justice Ministry and Huawei lawyers, and that Meng Wanzhou was ready to sign it and that it seemed acceptable to the justice department, that kind of whole process and things happened extremely quickly after that, he said. China had insisted the United States take the first step in improving relations, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi saying earlier this month that America should meet China halfway.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/huawei-case-xi-personally-gave-order-ensured-safe-return-of-meng-says-china-101632733685568.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos