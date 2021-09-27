Ayushman Bharat digital mission launch: check out Prime Minister Modi’s full speech, all about the initiative





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Ayushman Bharat digital mission via video conference at 11 a.m. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission pilot project was announced by the Prime Minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15. Currently, the program is being implemented in a pilot phase in six territories of the Union. See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: Prime Minister Modi tweeted from his official Twitter account the video of his speech at the launch. The tweet read: “Speaking at the launch of the Ayushman Bharat digital mission.” Speaking at the launch of the Ayushman Bharat digital mission. https://t.co/OjfHVbQdT7 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2021 The Prime Minister said at the launch: “Over the past seven years, the campaign to strengthen the country’s health facilities is entering a new phase from today. A mission begins today, which has the power to revolutionize healthcare in India. “ He further added: “130 crore of Aadhaar numbers, 118 crore of mobile subscribers, around 80 crore of internet users, around 43 crore of Jan Dhan bank accounts, there is no such large infrastructure connected in the world. This digital infrastructure takes the ration of administration to the Common Indian in a fast and transparent manner. During the launch, Prime Minister Modi said that the Arogya Setu app has helped a lot in preventing the spread of the corona infection. He added: “Vaccine for everyone, as part of the free vaccination campaign, India was able to apply around 90 crore doses of vaccine today, so Co-WIN has a big role to play.” The Prime Minister pointed out that Ayushman Bharat-PM JAY removed the big concern from the lives of the poor and said: “So far, more than 2 crore of compatriots have benefited from the possibility of free treatment. under this program, half of the beneficiaries are our mothers, sisters and daughters. “ According to a PTI report, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission offers a health identifier for each citizen that will also function as a health account. Prime Minister Modi also said the Ayushman Bharat digital mission marks a new phase in the 7-year effort to strengthen healthcare facilities. The Prime Minister said: “Now work is underway in India on such a health model, which is holistic and inclusive. all.” Prime Minister Modi also commented: “Unprecedented reforms are also underway in medical education to transform the health sector in India. Today more doctors and paramedics are prepared in the country than ever before in 7-8 years.

