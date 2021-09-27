LIST of the agenda for President Jokowi’s visit to Batam tomorrow, Tuesday, September 28, 2021





BATAM, TRIBUNBATAM.id – Tomorrow, Tuesday (9/28/2021), the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), Joko Widodo will pay his visit to the Riau Islands region (Kepri). Before his trip to the Riau Islands, the president is also expected to visit Riau province to review the mangrove planting program initiated by the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forests (KLHK). Then, departing from Roesmin Nurjadin Air Base in Riau Province, the group will land at Hang Nadim International Airport in Batam at around 2:20 p.m. WIB. Then at 2:30 p.m. WIB, the group started driving for about 39 minutes to Setokok Island, Setokok Village, Bulang District, Batam City. On the island, the President will carry out the same program of activities, namely the planting of mangrove plants. The series of activities of the President of the Republic of Indonesia were conveyed during a coordination meeting chaired by the Head of the Presidential Secretariat, Heru Budi Hartono. The meeting was also attended by the Minister of LHK RI, Siti Nurbaya Bakar, as well as staff; and the Governor of the Riau Islands Ansar Ahmad as the representative of the regional government (Pemda). “Kepri and Riau are indeed work areas for the acceleration of the rehabilitation of mangroves by the Indonesian Peat and Mangrove Restoration Agency (BRGM). at a meeting held on Saturday (9/25/2021). ). Read also : SCHEDULE of flights from Hang Batam Airport, there are now 9 flight routes Read also : DATA REQUEST for Indonesian migrant workers affected by Covid-19 not included in Riau Islands case, Ansar: PMI is not our citizen In 2021, the Rehabilitation of Forests and Lands (RHL) of mangroves is planned, covering an area of ​​2,700 hectares spread over six districts / towns of the Riau Islands. In Batam itself, there will be a plantation of 1,098 hectares, of which the island of Setokok has a planting area of ​​15 hectares, with 36 people involved and around 40,500 seedlings. This mangrove plantation is located in the protected forest area of ​​Setokok I.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://batam.tribunnews.com/2021/09/27/daftar-agenda-kunjungan-presiden-jokowi-ke-batam-besok-selasa-28-september-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos