Boris Johnson to meet families bereaved by Covid 400 days after pledging to do so





Boris Johnson will finally meet the militant families who have lost loved ones to Covid over a year since he first promised to do it. The Prime Minister will welcome members of the Covid-19 Bereved Families for Justice group to Downing Street on Tuesday 398 days after his pledge to meet with them. Mr Johnson said last August that he would of course meet family members who had lost loved ones to the virus. But families bereaved from Covid-19 for justice accused the prime minister of being heartless after initially ignoring their repeated requests to meet. Families who successfully campaigned for a public inquiry into governments’ handling of the pandemic have vowed to use the face-to-face meeting with Mr Johnson to demand that the investigation be opened immediately. Mr Johnson announced in May that a public inquiry into his government’s response to the crisis would begin in spring 2022, promising it would put state actions under the microscope. But families fear it will be pushed back beyond the promised date. Lawyers representing the group recently met with Cabinet officials to discuss the potential scope of the investigations, and were told that work had yet to begin on the basic terms of reference. Mr Johnson is expected to be joined by senior officials from the Cabinet Office and the government legal department to discuss the terms of the investigation at Tuesday’s meeting. Families have requested that it be held outdoors with social distancing. Jo Goodman, Co-Founder of Covid-19 Bereved Families for Justice, said: It has been over a year since the Prime Minister first announced he would meet with us and during that time more than 100 000 people across the country have lost their lives with Covid. The activist, who lost her father Stuart to Covid last year, said it had been difficult to see families go through the same pain and heartache we have experienced in the past 18 months . We first called for a quick review last summer so that lessons can be learned from the deaths of our loved ones to protect others, and we can’t help but think that if we had been listened to at that time- there other lives could have been spared, Ms. Goodman said. . She added: We hope the Prime Minister will listen to us tomorrow and begin the process to launch the investigation immediately, while ensuring that the perspective of bereaved families is at the heart.

