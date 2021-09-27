President Ilham Aliyev: Patriotic war has once again shown Turkish-Azerbaijani unity to the world – AZERTAC





Baku, September 27, AZERTAC “Today, on this Remembrance Day, I would like to express my special gratitude to fraternal Turkey, which has supported us the most throughout the 44 days. Brotherly Turkey and the brotherly Turkish people have stood in solidarity with Azerbaijan since the early hours of the war and have shown their support for Azerbaijan. The statements made by the Turkish leadership and by my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have given us great political support, given us additional strength, and we will never forget it. The 44-day Patriotic War has once again shown Turkish-Azerbaijani unity to the world, ”said victorious Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as he addressed the nation on the occasion of Remembrance Day. “Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity. We have resolved the war by military and political means. War is now a thing of the past. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has made history ”, noted the Head of State. “There is no administrative territory called” Nagorno-Karabakh “in Azerbaijan, and if someone wants to resuscitate the dead entity called” Nagorno-Karabakh “, let him resuscitate it on his own territory, create an entity. called “Nagorno-Karabakh” in their territory, create a republic or an association. And we recognize it, but not in Azerbaijan! This problem has been solved. I say this as President of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces. Everyone must and will count with these words ”, underlined President Ilham Aliyev.

