PM Narendra Modi on the launch of the Ayushman Bharat digital mission: from registration to certification





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the CoWIN platform – the government’s centralized digital service provider and custodian of COVID-19 vaccination records and certificates, stating “from registration to certification, no system is so massive “. The Prime Minister pointed out that India had administered more than 86 crore of vaccine doses since the start of the inoculation campaign in January, and attributed a “big role” to the CoWIN platform. “Vaccines for everyone (were made available) as part of the free vaccination campaign … India was able to apply around 90 crore of vaccine doses … CoWIN has an important role to play in this area, ”he said. Prime Minister Modi was speaking today at the launch of his government’s flagship medical protection program – the Ayushman Bharat digital mission, a key component of which is a unique identifier for each citizen to which all of their personal medical and medical records can be accessed. related. The CoWIN call comes amid tensions between India and the UK over the latter requiring Indians to self-quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, even though they have been doubly vaccinated. The UK had said Indians vaccinated with Covishield – made by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford and sold there as Vaxzervria – would be ‘unvaccinated’, meaning they had to self-auto -isolate on arrival. The advisory sparked an uproar in India, with the UK accused of “vaccine racism”. The government called it “discriminatory” and said it reserved the “right to reciprocate”. The UK then revised the opinion, noting that “the formulations of the four vaccines listed (i.e. recognized in UK), such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzervria… are considered approved vaccines” . Many in India, however, were not convinced, especially since India was still not on the list of countries with approved vaccines, meaning Indians still had to self-isolate. Separately, UK officials cited “vaccination certification issues” as the reason India was not included on this list, suggesting there were concerns about the CoWIN platform. These concerns were the subject of a strong government statement last week. National Health Authority CEO RS Sharma said there was “no problem on CoWin with certification” and stressed that the whole system is up to World Organization standards. of health. “The British High Commissioner visited me on September 2. They wanted to understand the system… the technical aspects… A resource was allocated and two more conversations took place with their team. technical level conversations, ”Dr Sharma told NDTV. Since then, however, it has emerged that in Madhya Pradesh – during the big push for record-breaking vaccinations on the Prime Minister’s birthday – people who had not received a vaccine were sort of receiving certificates, just like those who had been dead for months. The state government’s response was to dismiss them as a “clerical error”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-on-ayushman-bharat-digital-mission-launch-from-vaccine-registration-to-certification-no-system-as-massive-as-cowin-2555021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos