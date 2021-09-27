China becomes more hostile to US interests, especially businesses





If your business depends on China for its customers or its supply chain, you’ll need a new plan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is tackling critical segments of the world’s second-largest economy, and the Communist Party’s growing nationalism is steering consumers toward national brands. The goal is to supplant the United States as a global superpower.

A Passage of Chinese submarines in Japanese waters have recently intensified regional military tensions. The deal between the United States and Britain to help Australia build its first nuclear-powered submarines is a belated response to China’s decade saber noise in the South China Sea. TOMLINSON TAKES: The United States still has lessons to learn from 9/11 Chinese officials say the submarine deal reflects an outdated Cold War mentality. I spent the last years of the Cold War as a Soviet intelligence analyst in the US military, and based on the latest Chinese Navy war games, it was Xi who brought Tom Clancys Red to life. Storm Rising. Xi’s key strategic move, however, is trying to control the world’s future energy resources, historically the path to global domination. More from Chris Tomlinson This is not a new project. China’s construction of islands in the South China Sea to claim the world’s most important sea lanes is cheeky. Xi’s rewriting of the Chinese constitution to become president for life is an autocracy. His attempts to crush dissent in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang are tragedies. In recent weeks, Xi has placed tough limits on after-school tutoring because he doesn’t want richer families to be one step ahead of the working class. It also limits teens to three hours a week of video games. Shares linked to both industries collapsed. After crushing pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, Xis performers crossed the Zhujiang estuary to Macau, considered Asias Las Vegas. Apparently Xi was shocked, shocked to find gambling in there, and his disapproving eye made investors run for the exits. Hundreds of thousands of investors and businessmen who thought China’s rule of law would protect them are learning that a Communist government can do whatever it wants, when it wants. Take into account 1,000 days since China detained Canadian businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig captive. Their only crime was working in Beijing when Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, under a warrant from the United States. The more Canada detained Meng, the more Chinese prosecutors accused the men. Then, as soon as Meng made a deal with US officials, China let them go. I pity the Americans in China if and when American prosecutors arrest another Chinese leader. Xi made it clear in word and deed that he wanted to spread his vision of communism to the whole world. Students of world history know that controlling access to energy has been both literally and metaphorically the key to sustaining power since the Renaissance. Britannia ruled the waves because the tiny island kingdom worked how to use hydropower and coal industrialize. Mass production allowed Britain to dominate trade, strengthen its military might and colonize foreign lands. The discovery and exploitation of hydrocarbons also fueled the United States’ rise to superpower status. The Texas oil fields guaranteed Allied victories in both world wars. American control of the oil fields in the Middle East is what made the 20th century American. Xi understands these lessons, which is why Chinese companies dominate the production of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and the extraction of rare earth minerals necessary for their manufacture. Chinas The Belt and Road initiative is a neo-colonial plan exploit developing countries that produce the materials needed for clean energy technologies. We have done the same in the Middle East. Then there is the request from China to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership drafted by the United States. US diplomats had hoped the TPP would create an alliance capable of curbing China’s economic colonization. But since the United States pulled out, China is now considering smashing it. As Americans debate clean energy tax credits, the Xis government is spending tens of billions of dollars developing new energy technologies that will make oil and natural gas obsolete. China intends to literally become the world power. TOMLINSON TAKES: Biden’s antipode energy policy is bad for the climate Tackling the climate crisis means switching to new sources of energy. Biden had hoped to convince Xi to separate climate cooperation from geopolitical competition, but Xi correctly understands that the two are inextricably linked. Competition between the world’s two largest economies will intensify, and different values ​​and goals will result in more confrontations. American companies trying to bridge this gap will suffer collateral damage. Global companies like Nike are already moving their manufacturing out of China, citing lessons learned from COVID-19. But the real virus they are fleeing is totalitarianism. Other American companies would do well to follow. The online version of this column has been updated to reflect the release of the Huawei executive and Canadian citizens. Chris Tomlinson writes commentary on business, economics and politics. twitter.com/cltomlinson [email protected]

