Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson equalize the level of the best PM rating

S ir Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson are neck and neck over who would make the best prime minister, new poll shows the first time the pollster found the Labor leader was not late in this keynote in 13 years .

The exclusive Ipsos MORI poll for The Standard was released as senior ministers braced for more emergency talks on tackling Britain’s oil crisis.

Panic buying has led to the drying up of thousands of gas stations. Preparations are underway for the government to call in the military if necessary.

However, ministers hope that further reassuring the public that the overall gasoline supply will not run out will calm the situation and people will return to their normal fuel-buying habits.

The survey found both Sir Keir and Mr Johnson are on target, with 38% of adults supporting each as the most capable prime minister.

The last time the Conservative leader was not ahead of this measure, the pollster said, was in January 2008, when Gordon Brown was at 37 percent and David Cameron at 33 percent.

The poll results came as Britain faced the prospect of a looming winter crisis of rising energy bills for millions of people, bankrupt oil companies, rising food prices, broader inflation, the removal of the 20-per-week increase in universal credit, and then National Insurance increases in the spring.

However, despite the bleak outlook, the survey suggested Sir Keir does not appear to have made his desperately sought breakthrough in the eyes of the nations, with his rating as the most capable prime minister unchanged at 38% since June 2020, after dropping by ‘a. point in March 2021.

Instead, the gap between the two current party leaders disappeared after Mr Johnson saw his percentage of support drop 47% in March after the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan and as the energy crisis sank. ‘aggravated.

Labor is also up six points in Westminster voting intentions, to 36%, from August, the Tories down two points to 39% and the Liberal Democrats down four points to nine percent .

However, only 25 percent say Labor is ready to form the next government.

In a sign of greater disillusionment with the two main parties, only 32 percent agree the Conservative government deserves reelection.

Yet, as the annual Labor rally began amid a bitter row that saw Sir Keir having to water down reforms to leadership electoral rules, the party is watching a series of dismal poll results.

They include a series of results that are the worst, or just as bad, for the party since 2015, including:

Only 20% think the party has a good leadership team, up from 30% in October 2020.

Thirty-nine percent say Labor understands the problems Britain faces, a significant drop from 51 percent a year ago.

Forty-eight percent believe the party is concerned about those in need in Britain, down 12 points from last October.

Eighteen percent believe Labor is keeping its promises, slightly lower than in October 2020.

Only 27% of adults say Labor is fit to govern, down from 35% a year ago and the lowest since October 2016.

Only 33% think the party defends the interests of people like me, down from 40% a year ago, the lowest since October 2016.

Gideon Skinner, head of policy research at Ipsos MORI, said: As we move into conference season, the Tories appear to be in mid-term swings, with satisfaction with the country’s functioning declining (probably due to issues other than Covid-19), and with the lowest sympathy scores for the Prime Minister and his party since becoming leader.

However, while this may have given Labor an immediate boost in the headlines, the more detailed data is less rosy, showing a long way to go in persuading voters that they would be a credible alternative government at the polls, while that Keir Starmer faces a lot more criticism of his leadership among his own supporters compared to Boris Johnson who has a much happier base.

Amid the heated row between Sir Keir and the Labor left over his attempts to change the party’s governing rules, the survey also showed that a majority of adults, 56%, believe Labor is a divided party, up from 52% a year ago, but well below the 75% in November 2019, when the party was torn apart by Brexit splits.

Sir Keirs’ satisfaction rate among Labor supporters is much worse than that of Mr Johnsons among Tory supporters, at 40-76%.

Among the public at large, they were little changed from August, with both down two points, the Prime Minister at 39% and Sir Keir at 25%.

The government’s satisfaction rate fell four points to 35 percent.

Half of adults say they are dissatisfied with the Labor leader, like Mr Johnson and Ed Miliband after his first 17 months as Labor leader, but against 62% for Jeremy Corbyn in February 2017.

However, on a positive note for Sir Keir, only 16% now see Labor as extreme, up from 50% in November 2019 when Mr Corbyn was leader.

The percentage saying the party is overwhelmed rose from 51% to 41% over the same period, and from 68% to 51% when asked if he was promising anything to win votes.

Labor is even more popular than the Conservative Party, 45 to 36 percent.

Mr Johnson is slightly more popular than his party, with the reverse for Sir Keir, especially among Labor supporters with 35% saying they like the party but dislike it.

That’s twice the 18% of Tory supporters who say they like the party but dislike Mr Johnson.

Among the general public, 41% like Sir Keir and 45% the Labor Party (down ten points for him but up seven for the Labor Party from a year ago), while 39% like Mr Johnson and 36% the Tories (versus 45 and 42 percent).