PM Modi Launches Health Identifier For All: All About Ayushman Bharat’s Digital Mission





Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat digital mission Monday, saying it has the potential to bring “revolutionary changes to our healthcare facilities.” The key elements of the mission include a health identifier for each citizen which will also be used as a health account. Prime Minister Modi said the initiative would play an important role in eliminating the medical treatment problems of the poor and the middle class. “Today begins a mission that has the power to bring revolutionary change to India’s healthcare facilities. Thanks to technology, the work Ayushman Bharat is doing to connect patients to hospitals across the country is still expanded and endowed with a solid technological platform, ”Prime Minister Modi said. . The nationwide deployment of the Ayushman Bharat digital mission coincides with the National Health Authority’s celebration of the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). “Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will provide reliable data, also enabling better treatment and savings for patients,” said PM Modi. Speaking about the advancement of India’s digital infrastructure, PM Modi mentioned UPI system and CoWin platform. CoWin is the Center’s digital service provider for Covid-19 Vaccination Appointments and Certificates. “From ‘Rashan to Prashasan’, UPI reaches the common man … With 118 crore of mobile subscribers, around 80 crore of internet users and around 43 crore of ‘Jan Dhan’ bank accounts, nowhere in the world do you would see such a great digital infrastructure, ”Prime Minister Modi said. “With the free vaccine movement, India administered around 90 crore of vaccine doses, thus setting a record. A certification was also issued for the same. CoWin is also to be credited for this achievement,” added the Prime Minister. The remarks come amid reported issues in the UK with the certification of the Covid-19 vaccine provided by India through the CoWIN app. WHAT IS THE AYUSHMAN BHARAT DIGITAL MISSION? Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Ayushman Bharat digital mission from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15 last year. The mission is currently being implemented in a pilot phase in six Union territories. The mission will include a health identity card for each citizen which will also be used as a health account. Personal health records can be linked to this account and viewed using a mobile application. This health account will contain the details of each examination, each disease, the doctors consulted for the assessments, the drugs taken and the diagnosis. A register of health professionals (HPR) and registers of health facilities (HFR) will serve as a repository of all health care providers in modern and traditional systems of medicine. This will ensure the ease of doing business for doctors, hospitals and health service providers. “This will allow citizens to access and exchange longitudinal health records with their consent. Citizens will be just one click away from accessing health facilities,” the PMO said.

