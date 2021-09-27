Mengs post marks shift in China-U.S. Relations that could leave Australia behind





While Joe Biden negotiated a nuclear submarine partnership with Scott Morrison and preparing for a Quad meeting at the White House last week, the United States was secretly working on another deal. The US president had spoken by phone with Chinese leader Xi Jinping two weeks earlier. China had made it clear that the price of cooperation on big issues such as climate change was concessions on key disputes that had plagued relations over the past four years. Meng Wanzhou waves as she exits a plane in Shenzhen. Credit: Topping the list was Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei and daughter of its founder Ren Zhengfei. The corporate princess had been under house arrest in Canada for almost three years on charges of fraud in the United States linked to alleged violations of Iranian sanctions. China had detained and charged two Canadians in retaliation. Consultant Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig have been locked up for vague national security reasons.

For three years, the stalemate lasted until Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi used rhetoric that would be familiar to Australian diplomats. It was up to the United States to take the first step. America is expected to meet China halfway, he said. Loading After weeks of intense discussions over deferred prosecutions and extradition deals with the US Department of Justice, Meng returned to China on Saturday evening, the two Michaels landed in Canada the same day. In Shenzhen, they rolled out the red carpet, illuminated a 550-meter-high skyscraper in Meng Wanzhou’s welcome home, and covered it from wall to wall, thanking the Chinese Communist Party for its leadership. . They did not mention that Kovrig and Spavor were traded for his release. It is a very important decision and symbolizes a new beginning for China and the United States, Henry Wang Huiyao, chairman of the policy research group of the Center for China & Globalization says Bloomberg. Then there could certainly be cooperation on climate change. The United States, acting more like the diplomatic superpower that it is, has played both sides. He had simultaneously negotiated a $ 90 billion submarine deal with Australia (targeting China), hosted the first Quad leaders’ meetings at the White House (again focused on China) and signed the biggest token movement he could muster to begin mending the relationship with China dropping the case against Meng.

